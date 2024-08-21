While at the well-known clothing store Markham, a young man spotted a few iPhones on display

At first, people thought it was selling for under R5 000 but soon realised a digit was missing

People from the online community were a little surprised to see the popular phone brand sold at a retail store

A few people were surprised to see iPhones sold at a retail store. Images: @mbali_sonwabise

Source: Instagram

Technology has become a big part of our everyday lives, something we can't imagine living without. One of the big-hitting brands, Apple, made it more accessible for people to bring them into their lives after selling their devices outside an iStore.

iPhones at Markham

A man named Mbali Sonwabise headed to his TikTok account (@mbalisonwabise) to show app users the iPhones seen on display at Markham in a mall in Limpopo. From the angle at which the man took the video, it appears one of the iPhone 11s cost R4 599, which could have been R14 599.

Other iPhones on display cost R11 099 and R8 999.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

According to the site Bash (an online fashion and lifestyle platform under The Foschini Group (TFG)), the iPhones sold are described as refurbished (or previously owned).

iPhones at Markham surprises Mzansi

Some social media users in the comment section could not believe that the popular phones were sold at the local store, while others could not believe the price people were willing to pay.

@mpho.enette0 jokingly wrote in the comments:

"Is lay-by allowed? We are coming there."

@wadewill.design shared their opinion on the price and said:

"If you're paying R11k for a used iPhone 11, you need lessons in economics.'

@princesommic told the online community:

"They are refurbished. There is nothing wrong."

@rusht462 shared their thoughts, saying:

"Used iPhones with some depreciation. iPhones don't need to be expensive to show they are legit."

@ufw.tlhale told the public:

"I honestly feel like there’s nothing wrong with buying an iPhone at a store that is not iStore."

Man buys his brother a R370 'iPhone 15 Pro Max'

In another story, Briefly News reported about a thoughtful man who shared that he bought his brother an iPhone 15 Pro Max for his 21st birthday.

However, he paid R370 for the dupe, which looked nothing like the original, even though it said 15 Pro Max above the screen.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News