A young girl struck gold when her father decided to buy her an iPhone 15, with no reason required

In a WhatsApp message with his daughter, the father said that he would buy the R22,000 phone the day she asked about it

Members of the online community were astonished that the man had no problems spending such an exorbitant amount on a cellular device

Netizens were surprised to hear that a father paid roughly R22,000 for an iPhone 15 for his daughter. Images: @smontjo_mimi / TikTok, fizkes / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man spared no expense when he decided to buy his young daughter a pricey iPhone 15.

Taking to her TikTok account, a young schoolgirl who uses the handle @smontjo_mimi on the popular social media platform shared that she asked her father in a WhatsApp message how many likes she would have to accumulate on a particular post for him to buy her the phone, which ranges between R22,000 and R33,500 depending on the model.

The father responded to the message:

"Likes? No baby girl, let's go get it today."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The appreciative daughter called the man the "best dad ever," adding to her caption:

"I love him so much."

Take a look at their conversation in the picture below:

A father had no problem buying his daughter the latest iPhone. Images: @smontjo_mimi

Source: TikTok

Netizens react to father's decision to buy an iPhone 15

The video garnered over a million views, and thousands took to the comment section to express their surprise at the cellphone's hefty price.

@smontjo_mimi sadly shared:

"My father would rather buy me viennas and Russians to make me forget about the phone."

@its_yourgummybear asked the young girl:

"How does it feel to live my dream?"

@chan3lleee_ shared what their father would have done:

"My dad would give me a long speech about how I have to pass."

@loveisnottrueforme_ wrote in the comments:

"I looked at my father and smiled because he is actually trying his best."

Man buys R370 'iPhone 15 Pro Max for brother's birthday

In another article about iPhones, Briefly News reported about a local man who paid way less, R370, when he bought his brother a supposed iPhone 15 Pro Max for his 21st birthday.

In the TikTok video, the gentleman, presumably at a store selling replicas of well-known items at a discounted price, shows viewers a cellular device with the Apple logo on the back. However, when he flips the phone, the design looks nothing like an Apple iPhone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News