A thoughtful man shared that he bought his brother an iPhone 15 Pro Max for his 21st birthday

However, he paid R370 for the dupe that looked nothing like the original, despite it saying 15 Pro Max above the screen

People in the comment section laughed at the knock-off after immediately spotting the non-iPhone features

A man thought he'd spoil his brother with what seemed to be an iPhone 15 Pro Max for his 21st birthday. Images: @thronethebarber

A young man almost took on the role of Best Brother when he bought his sibling an 'iPhone 15 Pro Max' for his birthday.

In this day and age, having a phone is essential for communication. However, having the best-working phone is the cherry on top. One of those phones is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which retails for roughly R30,000 or more. For TikTokker @thronethebarber, he only paid R370.

Taking to his TikTok account, @thronethebarber shared that he bought his brother the phone for his 21st birthday. In the video, the gentleman, presumably at a store selling replicas of well-known items at a discounted price, showed viewers a cellular device with the Apple logo on the back.

However, when he flipped the phone, the design looked nothing like an Apple iPhone, despite saying '15 Pro Max' in the top right corner.

Take a look at the birthday present in the video below:

Netizens discuss the knock-off iPhone

Hundreds took to @thronethebarber's comment section to joke about the dupe they saw in the viral video.

Confused at first, @starr_lett03 wrote:

"Not me thinking you’re showing us the phone he used before and the one you bought."

When @parisyoungin asked how much the man paid for the phone, he laughed and replied:

"R370."

@mr.skyff.offical.rsa humorously commented:

"He should be grateful. Some people can’t get an iPhone 15."

@nolwazizwane.1 commented on the phone's features:

"At least it has a fingerprint scanner."

Sharing their suspicions, @thabelowradipabe said:

"I knew something was wrong from seeing those cameras."

Woman takes a risk and buys an iPhone from Chinese company

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a video of herself unboxing an iPhone she purchased and had shipped from China.

She said it was a risky move, but it certainly piqued the interest of many South Africans scrolling through their feeds. In the video's comments, the young lady @_ntengss shared vital details about her purchase. She mentioned that she paid R4778 for the iPhone, which included tax and delivery fees.

