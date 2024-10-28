The South African eTV Soap Opera Scandal! recently won big at the South African Film and TV Awards (SAFTA)

The popular soap opera won the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award at the ceremony

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Scandal! winning the award

'Scandal!' won an award at the SAFTAs. Image: @officialetvscandal

Source: Instagram

The popular South African soap Opera Scandal! won big at the 18th annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) this past weekend.

Scandal! wins Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela award

Social media has been buzzing after the SAFTAs announced their winners during the 18th annual main awards ceremony, which took place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 26 October 2024.

Recently, the famous eTV soap opera Scandal! was also among the winners of that prestigious night, bagging the Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela Award.

The news was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Scandal wins Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela at the 2024 South African Film and Television Awards."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the TV show's win

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"Wow! Congratulations to Scandal and the crew."

@Akani2008 responded:

"Congratulations to Scandal!"

@Patrick61593939 congratulated the show:

"Congratulations to Scandal, well deserved."

@codeofV said:

"Yeap, not even Skeem Saam comes close."

@StorytellerJobe wrote:

"It’s actually a great show."

@AlizaB5049 replied:

"Congrats to the Scandal team on this big win."

@AlizaB5049 shared:

"The fans have spoken—Scandal for the win."

@Scarnia_11 tweeted:

"Scandal has no competition on SABC and Etv honestly, at least Isitha is fighting and Smoke and Mirrors sometimes."

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela scoops award

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Harriet Manamela received a major nod at the seventh Royalty Soapie Awards.

Manamela won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the hit SA telenovela Skeem Saam. Many netizens were happy for her, and some also congratulated the actress on social media.

Source: Briefly News