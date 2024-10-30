South African media personality Thuli Phongolo has social media buzzing with a recent video of herself

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a clip of the DJ at a shooting range on their page

Many netizens flooded their comment section with their reactions to Thuli P being at a shooting range

Thuli P visited a shooting range. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The Amapiano DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo recently visited an unexpected place, leaving many netizens stunned.

Thuli Phongolo visits a shooting range

The former Generations: The Legacy actress became the town's talk recently after allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend.

Recently, the Amapiano DJ visited the shooting range. The video of the star training at the shooting range was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Thuli Phongolo practices shooting at a shooting range."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@DlaminiDukani commented:

"Tjerrreeer that Dj must watch out."

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"This should be encouraged."

@Barffoon tweeted:

"I feel like Cyan Boujee's life is in danger."

@DonaldMakhasane replied:

"We all know who she's going to shoot first."

@Ramphajulius shared:

"Is this a statement? Lord phori and Cyan, she’s coming."

@justnyoo wrote:

"She is good come to think of it. She killed a white dude as well but we understand her anger."

@Patrick61593939 replied:

"She is a sharp shooter."

@Hlaha8610241 commented:

"Cyan won't make it here."

Thuli P and Slenda form 2Faced

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Thuli P and Slenda The DJ formed a new DJ duo. Taking to Instagram to announce their latest musical venture, actress and now DJ Thuli Phongolo and Slenda The Dancing DJ shared the back story behind the name 2Faced. This move intends to fuse the distinct musical genres of Amapiano and Gqom music.

They said:

"Together, they bridge the gap between two powerful musical worlds, seamlessly blending the beats and rhythms of Amapiano with the raw energy of Gqom."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News