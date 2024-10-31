The South African football player Shaun Mogaile trended on social media after he handed himself over to the police

This was after the Sekhukhune FC winger was charged with culpable homicide after a Tembisa hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old girl

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the involvement of the soccer player

Netizens shared their reactions regarding Shuan Mogaile. Image: mogaila_7

South African football player Shaun Mogaile made headlines on social media after he surrendered himself to the police.

Netizens weigh in on Shaun Mogaile

The former Royal AM player landed himself in hot water after he fled the scene in Tembisa, Erkhuruleni, where he was involved in a hit-and-run which killed a 9-year-old girl.

Many netizens on social have been debating over the matter, as Mogaile was charged with culpable homicide.

An online user @joy_zelda posted about the Sekhukhune FC winger on her Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Face of a Murderer. Shaun Mogaila ran over a 9-year-old girl in Tembisa and ran away. He doesn't deserve bail. Floyd Shivambu Ndlozi Julius Malema Moshe Takelot."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mogaile's arrest

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mogaile's arrest. Here's what they had to say:

@Chibuleni wrote:

"Do you know the meaning of running over?"

@FootballStage_1 said:

"Life changes very fast."

@PaultwinOkoye responded:

"You people are so insane, sadists all over the internet, you have absolutely no clue what happened, zero clue, no iota of information about what transpired, yet you're already calling for heads to roll."

@043Ghxst_ commented:

"This man doesn’t deserve to be outside."

@Bronx_wrangler replied:

"He should rot in jail."

@smajadibodu1 wrote:

"I think I understand why he did that. Kasi people kill you in such incidents. The best way is to run to the police like he did."

