The South African actress Deli Malinga recently made fun of her weight gain on social media

The video of the star jokingly poking fun at how much weight she gained since she resided in KZN for the Umkhokha: The Curse shoot was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section, reacting to how funny Deli Malinga is offset

Actress Deli Malinga talked about her weight. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

With a recent video of herself, the South African actress Deli Malinga felt many netizens in stitches.

Deli Malinga pokes fun at her weight gain

The Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga has made headlines on social media once again as a video of the star poking fun at her weight gain went viral.

Recently, an online user @uMapendani posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page. In the video, the SAFTA award-winning actress shared how she gained weight ever since she moved from Joburg to KZN to shoot Umkhokha: The Curse. Malinga also mentioned missing being in Jozi as she had time to exercise and keep her stomach flat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@MyazistoZA wrote:

"I like her, especially when she’s offset."

@MelShongwe888 commented:

"She's so spontaneous and possibly fun to be around, but still, alufakwa la! Very gorgeous and beautiful - I'm available for her."

@Lindanator_ responded:

"She's been funny for a long time. Effortlessly so."

@Khuze_Elikhulu responded:

"I love her so much."

@mpho_pitsi_za replied:

"No one will tell me to stay away from old ladies."

@Tkzee_Dlamini commented:

"My favourite, I wish to meet her one day."

Deli wins award 30 years after career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hoped her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and fully committing to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News