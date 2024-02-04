Deli Malinga, known for her role in Umkhokha The Curse , recently took part in a viral dance challenge

The legendary actress nailed the popular choreographed routine during her radio interview

Her vibey dance video, uploaded on TikTok, has garnered attention and praise from fans and dance enthusiasts

'Umkhokha The Curse' actress Deli Malinga' wowed Mzansi with her viral dance moves. Image: @dellymalinga9

Source: Instagram

The charismatic star of Umkhokha The Curse, Deli Malinga does not only bring drama to the screen. She also brought the dance floor alive during a recent radio interview.

The video of her showing her amapiano dance skills is circulating, and fans can't get enough of her infectious rhythm. It was posted by TikTok user @njabszwane.

MaMzobe nicknames and hype

Fans of the Telenovela couldn't help but shower Deli with affectionate nicknames like Zobilicious, referring to her character MaMzobe.

They loved seeing the personality she injected into her dance moves. The hype surrounding Deli's dance skills is reaching new heights.

Deli's vibey dance moves

The actress debuted her rhythm onscreen in a recent episode of the popular Telenovela. It's turning it into her trademark and viewers are amazed that she slayed the viral challenge.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by Deli Mlainga

Mzansi people kept telling Deli how she continues to entertain them on and off TV screens.

See a few comments below:

@liniece.nthabisen said:

"We love you Deli all of us at home. You are a great actress. "

@ndizarie222 mentioned:

"I love that we saw her grow into a brilliant actress. "

@tiny_leezom posted:

"Gorgeous ladies, Deli is such a vibe waetse."

@lizwithewqueen21 said:

"Zobilicious can dance yoh, she's life shame. "

@Mzimela stated:

"Ay kanti kwakuba lo wayedlala u Sara kwi Generations? Zobi zobi alifani no Sara."

@vuyolwethuvuyomma wrote:

"Dlala Zobisto. "

@sbonisosboursh joked:

"Incence zikhomba otsotsi. "

Deli Malinga grateful after bagging 1st award

In another article, Briefly News reported that Deli Malinga is over the moon after scooping the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the just-ended South African Film And Television Awards (Saftas).

Deli Malinga has been gracing our screens for three decades. The talented star, who has been nominated for several awards throughout her illustrious career, finally walked home with an award.

Source: Briefly News