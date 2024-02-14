Amapiano superstar Mawhoo shared a gorgeous picture of her showing off her legs in a mini-dress

Amapiano superstar Mawhoo was dripping in designer fashion in her latest Instagram post.

Mawhoo shows off stunning legs

The voice behind some of Amapiano's hit songs, Mawhoo, is also one gorgeous hun. She recently shared a stunning picture showing her legs in a mini-dress.

The Nduma Ndumane was photographed in Turkey, Istanbul, donning a black and gold Versace dress, brown shimmery Dolce & Gabanna strap heels and a black Gucci handbag.

Mzansi peeps gush over Mawhoo

Mawhoo had Mzansi peeps gushing over her beautiful figure. Commenting under @MDNnewss, this is what peeps said:

@djstago lauded:

"She's got game."

@jawawa95

"She looks good."

@missspheleleluthuli shared:

"Girl, looking so good."

@boipelothemba added:

"I'm Proud of you."

@stacey_ladyk added:

"Yessss now we talking."

Mawhoo on why she is single

The singer recently hinted at her relationship status and said she was single and uninterested in mingling.

In a video shared by the Instagram page Everything SA Music, Mawhoo revealed that she is single and not seeing anyone. The Ngilemele hitmaker said she does not like boys but mentioned that she would only be interested if the person would give her money, but she would be open to being friends only.

"I don't like boys, they are boring to me."

Her sentiments angered many people online, with some men saying they were touched by what she said.

One trolled her and said:

"Two weeks ago she said she is dating a millionaire, today she's single & doesn't like boys Lol."

Watch the video here.

Mawhoo share es the meaning behind her name

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo shared the meaning behind her stage name and how Okmalumkoolkat influenced her decision. In an interview, Mawhoo explained how and why she got the Japanese name.

The Durban-born singer's real name is Thandeka Ngema, and she is an Amapiano singing sensation.

