Khosi Twala Shows Off Stunning Figure in 4 Pictures, Fans Stunned: “There’s No One Like Khosi Twala”
- Khosi Twala knows how to serve body goals, and her latest photo dump had fans drooling
- The Big Brother Titans winner shared four pictures showing off her stunning figure and shut down the internet
- Mzansi praised Khosi's stunning hourglass figure
One thing about Khosi Twala, she will show off her curves. The media personality posted a new photo dump that left netizens in awe of her stunning figure.
Khosi Twala shows off hourglass figure
Khosi Twala works hard for her stunning body, so it's only fitting that she shows it off. The popular fitness enthusiast, known for her appearance and victory on Big Brother Titans, shared a new photo dump with followers singing her praises.
Wearing a diamond-covered suit dress in her latest Instagram post, Khosi rocked her bob wig and posed for the camera while showing off her stunning legs.
Claire Mawisa celebrates son Neo's return from initiation, video performing traditional dance trends
Speaking to Briefly News, Khosi said fitness is her life:
"I'm a fitness fanatic. My app, Active Lifestyle, has some of the workouts I use to keep my body in shape. I'm big on working on my abs, I love home workouts, and I do a lot of them."
"I work on my abs every morning and evening for 15 minutes. When it comes to squats, I usually lift. I do body weight and also lift."
Mzansi praises Khosi Twala's figure
Khosi Twala's body is sickening, and Mzansi couldn't help but hype her up for her stunning figure:
official_horlajumoke said:
"Bosslady, CEO, the real MVP!"
ruthiessky hyped Khosi up:
"Increase the volume so that those at the back will hear!"
Adepah7 praised:
"Boss lady in the building!"
joymatsose8494 said:
"The truth is there's no one like KHOSI TWALA - better recognize!"
Aphrodi35390633 admitted:
"I can take a bullet for you."
@RefilweKubiana complimented Khosi:
"You are so beautiful!"
Khosi Twala speaks up after car accident
In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news of Khosi Twala's car crash. The Big Brother Titans star later addressed her supporters, though not mentioning the accident:
"I can attest that miracles do happen, thank you all for including me in your prayers."
Khosi stunned fans after recovering from her accident and thanked them for their continued support.
Source: Briefly News