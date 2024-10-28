The South African singer Elaine has officially exited the Spotify SA weekly charts

It was revealed that the singer's album Stone Cold Heart exited the Top 200 Weekly charts after it debuted at number 32 in its first week

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the announcement

Elaine's song exited from the Spotify SA music charts. Image: elaineofficial

South African singer Elaine is certainly going through a lot, as her music has officially faded from the charts after a short period of time.

Elaine's album Stone Cold Heart exits SA Spotify charts

Social media has been buzzing as the young South African musician Elaine became the town's talk after expressing her excitement while announcing that her upcoming single, Waiting On You, would drop on Friday, 2 August 2024.

The You're the One hitmaker recently dropped a masterpiece album, Stone Cold Heart. It debuted on Spotify SA's top 200 weekly charts at number 32 in its first week, and earlier, it was said that the album had officially exited the charts.

The news was posted by an online user @2022AFRICA on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Stone Cold Heart by Elaine has officially exited the SA Spotify Top 200 Weekly Album chart in the second week it debuted at No. #32 in the first week."

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Elaine's album

Many netizens weighed in shortly after the news about the star's album exiting the charts. See some of the comments below:

@afrikasbaby responded:

"Yoh, SA is wild for this! Maybe she should have featured Makhadzi, Limpopo girls together can never go wrong."

@szasboyfrennnn replied:

"Most stat pages like chart data don't announce when albums exit any chart, yet you choose to do this knowing very well how the public will scrutinise her."

@SLASHY20 commented:

"But is she actually promoting the album? I mean, with so many artists today, you have to do whatever it takes to stay relevant. She’s been so quiet that we almost forgot she even makes music."

@BoostingCable mentioned:

"She must keep going. Don't stop."

@SiyabongaZamisa tweeted:

"I have listened to this album very well and I have to say it is a well put album..."

@TshepoCM1 wrote:

"I feel for this girl. She is still young. I hope she pulls it through."

Elaine speaks about battling depression

In more Elaine updates, Briefly News shared the singer's touching story about her battle with depression.

She revealed more details about terminating her record deal and how she plans to build her career now that she's independent.

Source: Briefly News