Elaine is gearing up to finally release her anticipated debut album, Stone Cold Heart

The singer has officially marked her comeback after dropping a new single and says the songs mean a lot to her

Fans are excited to finally hear what the songbird has been busy with, confident that she has another classic in her hands

Elaine says the songs in her album represent a key part of her life. Images: Elaine

Elaine is nearly ready to officially drop her long-awaited debut album and has finally shared the release details.

Elaine speaks about debut album

As fans welcome Elaine back to the music industry after her unexpected hiatus, the singer seems ready to reclaim her former glory.

Having recently dropped off a new single to mark her return, the You're The One hitmaker is finally preparing the release of her debut album, Stone Cold Heart, in October 2024.

Taking to her Instagram page, Elaine revealed the details of her new project. She shared the album cover and a short message, saying the songs were a clear reflection of her pain and that she appreciated the love from her supporters:

"These songs hold the key to my heart and the truth behind all my pain, but we’ll get into it when we meet again. Thank you for riding with me. This love and this life are a dream come true."

Fans react to Elaine's album announcement

Netizens are ready to feast and showed love to Elaine:

South African actress, Buhle Samuels, said:

"So gorgeous!"

Mzansi media personality, Lasizwe, was excited:

"Yes! It's time!"

ouu_caramel said:

"Can anyone break my heart so that I can relate to this @elaineofficial_ album?"

wandileg_ was ecstatic:

"Finally, we are getting an album. I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life!"

hidden.gemd posted:

"I prayed for times like this. Thank you, Jesus."

l1eano declared:

"This will certainly be a masterpiece!"

Elaine speaks about battling depression

In more Elaine updates, Briefly News shared the singer's touching story about her battle with depression.

She revealed more details about terminating her record deal and how she plans to build her career now that she's independent.

