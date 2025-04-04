Meet Erica Schmidt: everything to know about Peter Dinklage's wife

Erica Schmidt is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and theatre director best known for crafting Cyrano. She is also known for her two-decade-long marriage to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

While Erica Schmidt is married to actor Peter Dinklage, she is known for her work as a playwright and director, particularly for writing the 2021 film Cyrano. Photo by Stephen Lovekin, Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Schmidt is an award-winning theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States.

from the United States. Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage have been married since 2005.

Erica Schmidt's profile summary

Full name Erica Schmidt Gender Female Date of birth June 8, 1975 Age 49 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Manhattan, New York City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 59 kg (approx) Marital status Married Husband Peter Dinklage Children Two Education Vassar College Profession Theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter Net worth $1 million

Erica Schmidt's age and education

Erica Schmidt (49 years old as of March 2025) was born in the United States on June 8, 1975. She is a renowned American theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter best known for writing the 2021 award-winning film Cyrano.

Schmidt graduated from Vassar College in 1997 and was part of the Laughingstock comedy group.

Director Erica Schmidt at "All The Fine Boys" Opening Night on March 1, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Rob Kim

Source: Original

What does Erica Schmidt do for a living?

Erica Schmidt is a professional in the entertainment industry, primarily working as a theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter. During a 2015 interview, her husband praised her love for theatre. Peter said,

She loves theater. Unlike a lot of other people in our profession where film is the ultimate goal, theater is sacred to her. It’s not entertainment; it’s art.

She’s very inspiring. She’s definitely the artist of the family. I am just the TV actor who pays the bills.

Writing and directing

Erica has written and directed several notable plays. Some of the plays written by Erica Schmidt include

2020: Mac Beth

2017: All The Fine Boys

2002: Debbie Does Dallas

2009: Humor Abuse

Peter Dinklage's wife has also directed notable theatre plays. These include,

2017: Richard II

2015: A Month in the Country alongside Schilling and Peter Dinklage

2013: Taking Care of Baby

2011: Invasion!

Actor Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt at HBO's Official Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

What movies has Erica Schmidt been in?

Erica has also appeared in several top films. Some of the movies Erica Schmidt appeared in include,

2021: Cyrano

2002: Miles from Nowhere

2017: The Filmmakers Podcast

How did Erica Schmidt meet Peter Dinklage?

Erica and Peter Dinklage met at a mutual friend's house in New York City in 2003. Peter described their first meet-up as a "crazy romantic movie" during a 2021 interview with The New York Times. He said,

It was about 18 years ago now. We were all at a friend's house and someone said, 'They're walking the elephants through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

He added,

It was like something out of a beautiful, fantastical, end-of-the-world, crazy, romantic movie.

In 2005, Schmidt accompanied Peter to a charity event in Las Vegas. During their time there, the celebrity couple exchanged vows.

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt at the opening night party for "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice" at Green Fig Urban Eatery at Yotel on February 4, 2020 in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Peter Dinklage have?

Peter and his wife are parents to two kids. Their first child, a daughter, was born in December 2011. They welcomed their second child in September 2017.

Erica Schmidt at the Opening Night of The New Group Production of "Black No More" at The Pershing Square Signature Center on February 15, 2022, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Erica received a Princess Grace Award in 2001 for her contributions to theatre direction.

in 2001 for her contributions to theatre direction. Schmidt has worked with prominent actors like Taylor Schilling, Anthony Edwards and Robert Sean Leonard.

Despite her fame, Erica maintains a relatively private life and focuses on her craft rather than public appearances.

Erica Schmidt's net worth is estimated at $1 million, while that of her husband, Peter Dinklage, is estimated at $25 million .

while that of her husband, Peter Dinklage, is estimated at . Schmidt's all-female adaptation of Macbeth earned nominations for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Revival in 2020.

in 2020. Erica Schmidt's height is around 5 feet 6 inches. Her husband, Peter Dinklage, stands 4 feet 5 inches tall.

Erica Schmidt has established herself as a leading figure in contemporary theatre, renowned for her innovative direction and compelling adaptations. Besides her creative career, she is married to actor Peter Dinklage, and they have two children.

READ ALSO: G-Eazy's wife

Briefly.co.za published an article about Gerald Earl Gillum, an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer best known by his stage name G-Eazy. Besides his career, fans have been curious about his love life.

The celebrated rapper has been linked to several high-profile women, including Megan Thee Stallion, Ashley Benson, and Lana Del Rey.

Source: Briefly News