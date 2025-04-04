Meet Erica Schmidt: everything to know about Peter Dinklage's wife
Erica Schmidt is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and theatre director best known for crafting Cyrano. She is also known for her two-decade-long marriage to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.
- Schmidt is an award-winning theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States.
- Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage have been married since 2005.
Erica Schmidt's profile summary
|Full name
|Erica Schmidt
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|June 8, 1975
|Age
|49 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|United States of America
|Current residence
|Manhattan, New York City, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches
|Weight
|59 kg (approx)
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Peter Dinklage
|Children
|Two
|Education
|Vassar College
|Profession
|Theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter
|Net worth
|$1 million
Erica Schmidt's age and education
Erica Schmidt (49 years old as of March 2025) was born in the United States on June 8, 1975. She is a renowned American theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter best known for writing the 2021 award-winning film Cyrano.
Schmidt graduated from Vassar College in 1997 and was part of the Laughingstock comedy group.
What does Erica Schmidt do for a living?
Erica Schmidt is a professional in the entertainment industry, primarily working as a theatre director, playwright, and screenwriter. During a 2015 interview, her husband praised her love for theatre. Peter said,
She loves theater. Unlike a lot of other people in our profession where film is the ultimate goal, theater is sacred to her. It’s not entertainment; it’s art.
She’s very inspiring. She’s definitely the artist of the family. I am just the TV actor who pays the bills.
Writing and directing
Erica has written and directed several notable plays. Some of the plays written by Erica Schmidt include
- 2020: Mac Beth
- 2017: All The Fine Boys
- 2002: Debbie Does Dallas
- 2009: Humor Abuse
Peter Dinklage's wife has also directed notable theatre plays. These include,
- 2017: Richard II
- 2015: A Month in the Country alongside Schilling and Peter Dinklage
- 2013: Taking Care of Baby
- 2011: Invasion!
What movies has Erica Schmidt been in?
Erica has also appeared in several top films. Some of the movies Erica Schmidt appeared in include,
- 2021: Cyrano
- 2002: Miles from Nowhere
- 2017: The Filmmakers Podcast
How did Erica Schmidt meet Peter Dinklage?
Erica and Peter Dinklage met at a mutual friend's house in New York City in 2003. Peter described their first meet-up as a "crazy romantic movie" during a 2021 interview with The New York Times. He said,
It was about 18 years ago now. We were all at a friend's house and someone said, 'They're walking the elephants through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.
He added,
It was like something out of a beautiful, fantastical, end-of-the-world, crazy, romantic movie.
In 2005, Schmidt accompanied Peter to a charity event in Las Vegas. During their time there, the celebrity couple exchanged vows.
How many kids does Peter Dinklage have?
Peter and his wife are parents to two kids. Their first child, a daughter, was born in December 2011. They welcomed their second child in September 2017.
Trivia
- Erica received a Princess Grace Award in 2001 for her contributions to theatre direction.
- Schmidt has worked with prominent actors like Taylor Schilling, Anthony Edwards and Robert Sean Leonard.
- Despite her fame, Erica maintains a relatively private life and focuses on her craft rather than public appearances.
- Erica Schmidt's net worth is estimated at $1 million, while that of her husband, Peter Dinklage, is estimated at $25 million.
- Schmidt's all-female adaptation of Macbeth earned nominations for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Revival in 2020.
- Erica Schmidt's height is around 5 feet 6 inches. Her husband, Peter Dinklage, stands 4 feet 5 inches tall.
Erica Schmidt has established herself as a leading figure in contemporary theatre, renowned for her innovative direction and compelling adaptations. Besides her creative career, she is married to actor Peter Dinklage, and they have two children.
