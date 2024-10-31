Kaytranada has been announced as the headlining act of the first-ever Milk + Cookies Festival

The Canadian producer/ rapper is set to visit South Africa for the anticipated festival in 2025

Mzansi is raving over the concert, and fans are itching to get their hands on some tickets

The Milk & Cookies Festival South Africa will host Kaytranada at its debut festival. Images: Matthew Baker/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Mzansi is being treated to another epic festival after the Milk & Cookies Festival announced Kaytranada as their headliner for their upcoming concert.

Kaytranada to come to South Africa

The Milk & Cookies Festival is set to officially mark its debut in South Africa with an epic concert, lively parties and insightful workshops.

Kicking off on 31 December 2024, the Milk & Cookies Music Week South Africa will expose Mzansi to world-class entertainment and event coordination all week long, and Kaytranada has officially joined the roster.

The famous producer, loved for his fusion of dance music, is set to return to South Africa with some special guests as part of his album tour on 5 January 2025 in Cape Town, and 11 January in Johannesburg:

Kaytranada is set to headline the first Milk & Cookies Festival South Africa. Image: Supplied

Presale tickets will be available on Monday, 4 November, and public tickets will officially go on sale on Wednesday, 6 November.

Mzansi reacts to Kaytranada's concert

Peeps can't wait to get their tickets and finally watch their fave live:

sandikivereads declared:

"I don’t care what the price of that ticket is; I’m going there!"

Bands__za joked:

"I don’t know where my mum is gonna live when I sell the house for tickets."

sabietabby was emotional:

"I've prayed for days like this! @KAYTRANADA, thank you, my baby, see you next year!"

aifheli_ said:

"My hipster homies and I will be in attendance."

thandoau wrote:

"At this point, I'm working so I can afford tickets for concerts."

