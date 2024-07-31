Kabza De Small recently rocked the crowd at the SummerStage Festival in New York City

The Imithandazo hitmaker had supporters singing and dancing along to his songs, and Mzansi was stunned by his influence

Fans were impressed by Kabza's show and sang his praises for how big he has gotten over the years

Kabza De Small had a New York crowd singing along to his songs. Images: kabelomotha_.

In case you didn't know, Kabza De Small is the man he thinks he is and recently had a massive crowd at a New York festival singing along to his songs.

Kabza De Small nails New York performance

Our fave, Kabza De Small, recently kicked off the Scorpion Kings world tour alongside his bandmate, DJ Maphorisa.

Having already rocked Birmingham in May 2024, the duo took to New York City for the SummerStage Festival's Piano People in the Park, where Kabza completely obliterated his set.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, a huge crowd sang along to Papta's hit song, Imithandazo. In contrast, in another clip, Oskido recorded the Scorpion Kings' set and the crowd's reaction:

Mzansi shows love Kabza De Small

Netizens were impressed by Kabza's performance, while others were stunned that New Yorkers sang his song word for word:

KabeloMohlah02 said:

"We are well represented."

nqabomzimyoli wrote:

"This guy truly inspires me."

LookUs_JNR was stunned:

"I was shocked when they were singing along."

bruce_tabudi teased Kabza:

"Even the walk has changed!"

siyabongajulian was impressed:

"Artists who get to do this every year consistently are blessed. This is an elite life."

The_Terminatoa was curious:

"Those people singing along, is there a South African branch on that side?"

Kabza De Small shows off his dance move

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the Scorpion Kings member showing off his dance moves.

Mzansi hyped their fave up on his video, saying he never missed an opportunity to bust a move:

sniper_the_entertainer said:

"The dance move just after the "🖕🏽" is where you can see that dancing is in Kabza's system. You hit that dance properly!"

