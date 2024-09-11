Oskido is set to launch an exciting lifestyle festival called the Big Day Out to honour Mzansi's colourful history

The legendary musician said the festival is not only about the music, but to celebrate local music and food

This after he appeared in two exciting singles celebrating the diverse African music and artistry

Briefly News got more insight on the festival and what fans can look forward to

Oskido's Big Day Out festival is set to celebrate South Africa's rich culture.

Source: Instagram

Oskido is gearing up for the launch of his lifestyle festival, which is expected to give new meaning to local celebrations.

Oskido announces lifestyle festival

One of South African music's pioneers, Oskido, is getting ready to expand his expertise and add "festival founder" to his growing portfolio.

The legendary producer is all about chasing the bag and making opportunities for fellow musicians and businesspeople and is expected to launch an exciting lifestyle festival on 30 November 2024.

Melanie Ramjee of Tutone Communications told Briefly News that the Big Day Out is set to celebrate the country's vibrant music scene over the past 30 years:

"With Big Day Out, Oskido is set to create an unforgettable experience that pays homage to the rich musical heritage of South Africa, while also offering a fresh and exhilarating festival atmosphere accompanied by some of the best South African cuisine."

Oskido emphasised that the Big Day Out is not your regular festival:

"It's not just about the music; it’s about celebrating our rich culture, our colourful history, and the joy that comes with it. We are excited to bring together some of the greatest talents in the country for a day of pure nostalgia and vibrant energy."

More updates, including the artist lineup, will be rolled out soon.

Oskido features on One Drum EP

Ahead of his festival, the DJ/ producer partnered with Creative Africa Nexus for the One Drum EP, a collaborative project that celebrates the rich musical heritage of Africa and its diaspora.

Oskido worked on the project's first single, Afro Wave, alongside the Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.

Not only that, but Briefly News also revealed Oskido's anticipated collaboration with Nigerian singer, Favour and Brazilian drummer, Olodum for Let's Dance.

