Motswako rapper Khuli Chana will be paying tribute to the late slain rapper, AKA

The star shared a clip on his social media page, mentioning that he will be honouring AKA at the DSTV Delicious Festival this year

On behalf of DSTV Festival, PR Manager Jenkins Moshoette shared with Briefly News that the 2-hour show on 21 September 2024 will be a tribute to hip hop and kwaito legends

Khuli Chana will headline the DSTV Delicious Festival in honour of AKA. Image: @khulichana01, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Khuli Chana is excited to rock the stage at the DSTV Delicious Festival in September 2024.

Khuli Chana to pay tribute to AKA at DSTV Delicious

With just over 14 days till the highly anticipated food and music festival, DSTV Delicious, the Motswako rapper and businessman Khuli Chana couldn't contain his excitement as he shared with his fans and followers on social media about his headlining the event.

Lamiez Holworthy's hubby recently posted on his Instagram page that he will honour the DTSV Delicious Festival stage on Saturday, 21 September 2024, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg as he pays tribute to the late slain rapper AKA.

On behalf of DSTV Festival, PR Manager Jenkins Moshoette told Briefly News that the two-hour show on 21 September 2024 will be a tribute to hip-hop and kwaito legends.

Jenkins said:

"The 2 hour show will feature performances by Boom Shaka, Khuli Chana, Yanga, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Maggz, Touchline, Cassper Nyovest, Morafe and Focalistic, as well as Tokollo and Tumelo Tshabalala, paying tribute to the extraordinary talents of AKA, HHP, Lebo Mathosa, Mandoza, Pro Kid and Riky Rick."

Khuli Chana shared a clip of himself announcing the news online and captioned it:

"It is an honour to rock @dstvdeliciousfestival stage in celebration of the life of SUPA MEGA @akaworldwide on the 21st of September. It’s gonna be EPIC!"

See the post below:

Lamiez and Khuli Chana share content from their son's christening

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule and her husband, Khuli Chana, they recently celebrated their son Leano-Laone Zion Morule's christening.

Baby Leano's baptism celebration was attended by his family, including Lamiez' rumoured father, Chicco Twala. Lamiez gushed about raising Leano with faith.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News