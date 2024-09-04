Musician Lira recently honoured the four iconic women in the entertainment industry who passed away in August 2024

The star compiled a reel on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message

From Connie Chiume’s death to Zanele Mbokazi to Jessica Mbageni and Thabiso Sikwane, Lira penned words of condolences to their families

The South African musician Lira recently paid tribute to iconic entertainment industry women they lost in August 2024.

Lira honours Connie Chiume, Thabiso Sikwane, Zanele Mbokazi and Jessica Mlangeni

August 2024 has been a sad month for many South Africans and the entertainment industry as they lost four iconic women who have contributed a lot.

From Connie Chiume’s death to Zanele Mbokazi to Jessica Mbageni and Thabiso Sikwane, Lira condoled their families. The Ixesha hitmaker compiled a reel of these fallen stars on her Instagram page and paired it with a heartfelt message.

She wrote:

"August month took away some incredible women. Death is sneaky. We never know when it’s going to knock at our door - so all that’s left for us to do it to LIVE fully, robustly and happily. Free ourselves from regrets. May we live our lives fully. My deepest condolences to the family of @thabisowasikwane, @jessicambangeni, @conniechiume and @mbokazizanele. They will surely be missed."

Speaking to Briefly News on behalf of SABC, their Publicity Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, mourned the death of veteran actress Connie Chiume.

She said:

"The SABC Video Entertainment has learnt with shock of the passing of actress and legend of the industry Connie Chiume. Ms. Chiume appeared in several SABC Productions, including Mohlologadi, Yizo Yizo, Stokvel, Zone 14 and 90 Plein Street. SABC Video Entertainment sends its heartfelt condolences to the Chiume family, her colleagues, and her friends. May she rest in eternal peace."

DJ Fresh on cancelling gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh announced that he would not be cancelling any of his scheduled gigs despite the news of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane's death, hitting social media.

DJ Fresh shared that his elder son told him to honour their mother in all his gigs as this is what she would've wanted.

