The month of August saw four beloved female celebrities losing their lives due to various illnesses

From radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi to the Black Panther actress Connie Chiume

This past weekend two more celebrities, news anchor Thabiso Sikwane and poet Jessica Mbangeni also passed away

A look at all the female South African female celebrities who sadly lost their lives in August 2024.

Thabiso Sikwane and Zanele Mbokazi are some of the celebrities who died in August. Image: @thabisosikwane on Instagram/Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Zanele Mbokazi succumbs to cancer

The month of August was riled with tragedy after four beloved female celebrities lost their lives as they suffered various illnesses.

Zanele Mbokazi passed away on 12 August after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. The radio veteran was then laid to rest on Saturday, 17 August, at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Crown Gospel Awards founder was 52 years old, and she was just about to celebrate her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband Bishop Mpendulo Brian Nkambule.

Connie Chiume suffers short illness

Celebrated South African actress Connie Chiume passed away on 6 August at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg. She reportedly succumbed to a brief illness. The Black Panther actress was 72 years old at the time of her passing.

David Joseph Jr, a man who claimed to be her husband, alleged their love story started in the 1980s.

Joseph lives in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and he stated that he was not allowed to attend the funeral service.

Thabiso and Jessica Mbangeni pass away on same weekend

August closed things off on a sad note after two more celebrities passed away. Firstly, news anchor and author Thabiso Sikwane died on Saturday, 31 August.

Sikwane was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill on Wednesday, 28 August. She was planning on celebrating her 50th birthday party.

Shortly after the news of Thabiso, praise poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni also passed away.

Her family confirmed in a statement that she passed away on 31 August 2024.

DJ Fresh on cancelling gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Fresh announced that he would not be cancelling any of his scheduled gigs despite the news of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane's death, hit social media.

DJ Fresh shared that his elder son told him to honour their mother in all of his gigs as this is what she would've wanted.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News