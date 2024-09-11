Zanele Mbokazi's husband, Bishop Mpendulo, has reportedly changed venues for the Crown Gospel Awards

This after the late Ukhozi FM broadcaster's death that devastated fans and the gospel fraternity at large

Meanwhile, this also comes after Mzwakhe Mbuli alleged that the awards were his brainchild despite many people giving founding credits to Zanele

Zanele Mbokazi's husband, Bishop Mpendulo, has reportedly changed venues for the Crown Gospel Awards.

Source: Instagram

Zanele Mbokazi's husband has reportedly moved the Crown Gospel Awards to a different venue following his wife's tragic passing.

Crown Gospel Awards reportedly moved

Nearly a month since Zanele Mbokazi's death, changes are already being made in her absence, including venue adjustments for the Crown Gospel Awards.

As the prestigious ceremony marks its 17th year, it has been revealed that the late Ukhozi FM broadcaster's husband, Bishop Mpendulo, has moved them to a different venue.

According to Sunday World, Mpendulo revealed in a press conference that venues have been changed from Soweto's Orlando Stadium, which hosted the awards in 2023, to the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand:

"We thank the Gauteng government and sponsors for being supportive since the death of the visionary of the awards, who worked with a huge team."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on Mzwakhe Mbuli's revelations that, contrary to popular belief, he was the founder of the awards. This was revealed following Zanele's death and sparked social media outrage.

Zanele Mbokazi death inspires Sgwili En Babo reunion

Despite her absence, Zanele Mbokazi's powerful message and pleas helped mend fences between two beloved gospel musicians.

Sgwili En Babo rose to fame in the mid-2010s with their album, Ikhethelo, which earned them the title of one of the most-loved gospel duos in the country, but things soon changed.

The pair reportedly split due to disputes over money and had not been on speaking terms.

Babo revealed that Zanele pleaded with them on several occasions to sort out their issues and that she vowed to have them back together before she died.

Hoping to honour her wishes, the duo finally reunited on stage at Zanele's memorial service after a 10-year feud.

Thabiso Sikwane honoured with lively memorial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thabiso Sikwane's memorial service.

Fans were moved by her loved ones' speeches and the lively service, saying it was what she would have wanted.

