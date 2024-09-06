Thabiso Sikwane was honoured with a lively memorial service by her friends and family

The legendary broadcaster tragically died after suffering a headache and being sent to the hospital

Tributes continue to pour out in honour of Thabiso's life and legacy as loved ones come to terms with their loss

Thabiso Sikwane’s loved ones celebrated her life at her memorial service. Images: thabisowasikwane

The late Thabiso Sikwane was recently celebrated at a vibrant memorial service following her tragic passing.

Loved ones honour Thabiso Sikwane

In the days following the death of legendary broadcaster, Thabiso Sikwane, her family and friends recently celebrated her life at a memorial service ahead of her funeral.

Briefly News reported on Thabiso's tragic passing on 31 August, which fell just hours before she celebrated her 50th birthday party.

Her loved ones shared a live stream from her memorial service and honoured her request by wearing vibrant African colours.

Many spoke highly of Thabiso's character and legacy, where even DJ Fresh's loved ones went to honour their former daughter-in-law's life, along with fellow industry mates including Oskido and Thabiso's cousin, Kgomotso Christopher:

"I stand here today to pay tribute to my beloved sister, my cousin. It's not an easy task because it's time to bid farewell to a sister we loved so dearly. But it's also difficult to pay tribute to a formidable woman whose life impacted us in just five minutes, impossible."

Mzansi pays tribute to Thabiso Sikwane

Netizens celebrated Thabiso's life and sent heartfelt condolences to her loved ones:

Msg Mogs Funpreneur said:

​​"A true epitome of God's good deeds."

Mmabatho Ramagoshi wrote:

​​"Rest in eternal peace, daughter of the most high God. You ran a good race, dear, and you were a disciple till the end."

Arabang Mmethi was impressed:

​​"People looking bright and beautiful, wow! Nice send-off."

Conversations with Joy Kaapu posted:

​​"O robale ka kgotso, beautiful soul, and continue to help make this world a better place from home. You were deliberate in living a purpose-driven life with intention and attention! Amandla."

Mahlogonolo Lucky responded:

​​"Such a beautiful soul. Thabiso will be sorely missed."

