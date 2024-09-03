Television broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane reportedly passed away just a few hours before her 50th birthday party celebrations

It is also reported that Thabiso was admitted to the hospital after she fell ill on Wednesday, 28 August

Sikwane then died on Saturday, 31 August, on the day she would have celebrated her birthday with her family and friends

Thabiso Sikwane died on the day of her 50th birthday party. Image: @thabisosikwane

Seasoned media personality Thabiso Sikwane allegedly passed away a few hours before her scheduled party to mark her 50th birthday.

More information regarding Thabiso Sikwane's death

According to SMag, Thabiso Sikwane turned 50 on 3 July; however, she put the celebrations on hold because she was on vacation at the time.

A family spokesperson, Thami Ngubeni, told the news publication, “It was a belated birthday celebration scheduled on Saturday in Johannesburg. Thabiso turned 50 on July 3. She was on a missionary trip and decided to celebrate her birthday in the service of the Lord.”

31 August was the perfect day for her to celebrate her birthday with those dear to her.

Thabiso hospitalised on Wednesday

The businesswoman and author was admitted to the hospital on 28 August when she fell sick.

Sikwane then sadly passed away on Saturday, 31 August, that same week. Thabiso was on her ex-husband DJ Fresh's show, What A Week, a YouTube podcast that she produced.

A saddened DJ Fresh shared that her cause of death is still to be determined, but Sikwane suffered a "cardiac event."

"I won't make a sombre video because that's not what Thabiso would expect of me or anyone else. This video is necessary because of our wild times with disinformation and fake news.

"We lost Thabiso [at about 06:30 on Saturday]. We're told it could've been a cardiac [arrest] event. But what would've caused it hasn't been ascertained. So, [the family is] awaiting a post-mortem [report] for clarity.

"It doesn't make sense to anyone how this would happen out of the blue. We'll keep you updated on memorial and funeral arrangements."

Jessica Mbangeni passes away

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni was announced dead. Her death rocked the entertainment industry, and people on social media sent their heartfelt condolences.

Mbangeni's family shared a statement with the news on Saturday, 31 August, and Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed it.

