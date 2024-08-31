Global site navigation

Praise Poet and Singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni Has Died
Praise Poet and Singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni Has Died

by  Tshepiso Mametela 2 min read
  • Singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died after her family announced the news in a statement
  • Specific details about how the popular praise poet died were not immediately communicated
  • Mbangeni's family said further details about a memorial and funeral service would be shared soon

Mzansi praise poet and singer Jessica Mbangeni is no more
Popular Mzansi praise poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died. Images: @SihleTGeneral10, @PhilMphela
The deaths of popular praise poet and singer Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni and radio personality Thabiso Sikwane have rocked the entertainment industry.

Mbangeni's family released a statement on Saturday, 31 August, with the news. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted it to his X:

Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni has died

"RIP: Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni. The poet and singer has passed away. #RIPJessicaMbangeni," he captioned the post.

The statement, which did not give specific details about her passing, read:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we, the family of Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, announce her passing. Our beloved mother, sister, and people's praise poet has left us to join the ancestors.
"[She] was the beacon of light, a voice of wisdom, and a source of inspiration to many. Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader, and cultural ambassador were immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.
"During this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We deeply appreciate the love and support from friends, fans, and the community, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family."

The statement said further details about a memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course. The family thanked fans and followers for their understanding and compassion as they grieved.

Mphela posted of Sikwane:

"RIP: Thabiso Sikwane. Radio and television personality Thabiso Sikwane has passed away. Thabiso was married to DJ Fresh for 20 years until they announced their amicable divorce in 2022. She was 50 years old."

Connie Chiume's tombstone leaves SA in awe

In related news, Briefly News reported that the late Connie Chiume was laid to rest on Thursday, 15 August, in Daveyton, Johannesburg.

The 72-year-old veteran actress, who died in hospital on Tuesday, 6 August, left many netizens devasted by the news of her death.

Hot: