The late actress Connie Chiume's tombstone has been trending on social media recently

The pictures of the former Gomora star's tombstone were posted on social media by an online user

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to the tombstone

Actress Connie Chimue's tombstone goes viral. Image: @connie

Source: Instagram

The late legendary actress Connie Chiume was laid to rest on Thursday, 15 August 2024, and her funeral service was held in Daveyton, Johannesburg.

Connie Chiume's beautiful tombstone trends on X

The 72-year-old actress Connie Chiume, who died on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, in hospital, left many netizens devasted by the news of her death. Recently pictures of the legendary star's tombstone have been circulating on social media.

An online user @buddha_cae posted the photos on his Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"MAMA CONNIE’s Tombstone!! Khaabo Tombstones is really out of this world! #ConnieChiume #KhaaboTombstones #ConnieChiumesFuneral."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Connie Chiume's tombstone

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, some netizens reacted to how amazing Chiume's tombstone looked. See some of the comments below:

@Stunna_Machinya wrote:

"Can't believe she is no more."

@Nantsa31 said:

"My God, she was born same year with my grandma but September yena."

@KeabetsweN3 commented:

"This is nice."

@MosadiJones replied:

"One of a kind."

@brih101 commented:

"Love the barcode so that future generations can scan it and watch how she lived her life."

@IG_Jay_Khath mentioned:

"They also made a scan code that tells you about her life and her work on earth ooooh."

@NkheleSeleke responded:

"Oh my baby. My favourite picture of Mme Connie."

@_SphesihleM said:

"And just life that. She’s gone. Forever. Life/death is scary for me.Wdym next weekend I can be 6 feet underground? What do you mean it can be over just life that?"

Soweto Theatre to honour late Connie Chiume with star at Celebration of Our Legends ceremony

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume will be honoured with a star at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony, which the Soweto Theatre will host.

Following her tragic passing, Connie Chiume's impact on the arts and entertainment industries has been highlighted in fans' and peers' tributes to the late actress.

