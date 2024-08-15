Veteran actress Connie Chiume will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 15 August 2024, in Daveyton

The former Gomora actress passed away on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, at the age of 72

The Chiume family spokesperson, Percy Vilakazi, told Briefly News that they are grateful for all the support they have received

The death of Connie Chiume has saddened many people, as she was loved and cherished by many.

The former Gomora actress Connie Chiume will be laid to rest on Wednesday, 15 August 2024, in Daveyton. The star passed away at 72 on Tuesday, 6 August 2024.

Many social media users have been paying tribute to the phenomenal woman who kept them entertained on TV with her amazing and versatile performances.

Speaking to Briefly News, the Chiume family spokesperson, Percy Vilakazi, shared that this is a sad day for the family as they bid their final farewell to their Matriach and expressed their gratitude for all the support they have received from netizens.

He said:

"The family is very sad because Connie was their everything, the matriarch, a provider and a nurturer. She was always everything to them. Today is a culmination of everything that they have been getting ready for today.

"It's sad, but they are a family of believers, and they believe in God's goodness and grace. They are very faith-driven. The overpouring of support from everyone is like nothing they have seen before. They knew their mom was loved but not like this, and they were really, really grateful."

Speaking to Briefly News journalist Privie Kandi, Connie Chiume’s son Nongelo said:

“She was nation builder and activist for social justice and carried out such humanity outside of her immense contribution of 47 years in the industry. You can imagine how many generations she has inspired but this should seem and be used as way to build on and preserving the legacy of our legends”

The director-general, Mr Edward Mosuwe, also confirmed that the President had approved the request that Connie Chiume's funeral be declared a special provincial official funeral category two.

SA bids farewell to Connie Chiume

Many netizens on social media bid farewell to the veteran actress and shared their last messages. See the comments below:

@visse_ss wrote:

"Rest peacefully, Thank you for everything, Connie. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

@NeoMerafi said:

"Go fly with the angels my baby…I will miss you."

@thaboray99 commented:

"RIP Connie Chiume. Your legacy will live on through your remarkable contributions to the South African film industry. Thank you for sharing your talent and passion with us. Your memory will continue to inspire future generations of actors and actresses."

@neo_nkomo responded:

"Rest in eternal peace mama, o ketimile sebaka, o emetswe ke moqaka wa tlholo."

@Katlego8010 replied:

"Tsela tshweu my baby, you came and you did. Yours was a life of grace and you lived that."

@manana_sif71712 mentioned:

"Your work will be not forgotten Mama robala ka khutso Mama stella."

Soweto Theatre to honour late Connie Chiume with star at Celebration of Our Legends ceremony

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Chiume will be honoured with a star at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony, which the Soweto Theatre will host.

Following her tragic passing, Connie Chiume's impact on the arts and entertainment industries has been highlighted in fans' and peers' tributes to the late actress.

