Connie Chiume's son Tumi opened up about the dire conditions his mother had to endure in the entertainment industry

The late veteran actress's son exposed all of this during her funeral service in Daveyton, Johannesburg

He also mentioned that when his mother was 70, she was required to work 16 hours a day

The late legendary actress Connie Chiume was laid to rest on Thursday, 15 August 2024, in Daveyton, Johannesburg.

Connie's son exposes the dire conditions in entertainment industry

Today is a sombre day for the Chiume family and the entertainment industry as a whole, as it was the funeral of the former Gomora actress Connie Chiume. Many creatives came out in numbers to bid farewell to the legend at her final resting place, and what took place during the service shocked them.

During the funeral service, Chiume's son Tumi exposed how his mother endured a lot of pain in the industry while she was alive; he also mentioned that his mother was paid to work 16 hours a day when she was 70 years old.

The clip of the star's son spilling all the beans was posted on Twitter (X) by @KayaNews:

"#ConnieChiume's son Tumi speaks out about the poor working conditions her mother endured in the industry. He says at the age of 70 #ConnieChiume was required to work 16 hours a day."

See the post below:

Previously speaking to Briefly News journalist Privie Kandi, Connie Chiume’s son Nongelo said:

“She was nation builder and activist for social justice and carried out such humanity outside of her immense contribution of 47 years in the industry. You can imagine how many generations she has inspired but this should seem and be used as way to build on and preserving the legacy of our legends."

