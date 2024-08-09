The Soweto Theatre is set to honour the late Connie Chiume with a posthumous tribute

The legendary actress will be remembered at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony for her contributions to the entertainment industry

Briefly News spoke to the Joburg City Theatre Artistic Director, who shared more details about the Mme Connie's tribute

The Soweto Theater will honour Connie Chiume with a star. Images: conniechiume

Connie Chiume will be honoured with a star at the upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony, which will be hosted by the Soweto Theatre.

Soweto Theatre to pay tribute to Connie Chiume

Following her tragic passing, Connie Chiume's impact on the arts and entertainment industries has been highlighted in fans' and peers' tributes to the late actress.

Mme Connie passed away in hospital on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, and South Africans have paid their respects to the legendary thespian in unique ways, which speaks to how she wanted to be remembered.

For her efforts in helping shape the landscape of the South African arts, the Soweto Theatre is set to honour Mme Connie with a star at its upcoming Celebration of Our Legends ceremony on 29 September 2024.

Briefly News spoke to James Ngcobo, the Joburg City Theatre Artistic Director, who spoke, in detail, about Mme Connie's tribute:

"Sis Connie is not getting a star just because she died; it has been running for a year and a half. We spoke to her family, and they've been aware that we wanted to honour her."

James spoke on Connie's impact on the arts and how she was an inspiration to those who came after her:

"Sis Connie died on the eve of getting her star, and we felt, as Joburg City Theatre, that it was important to honour the person she has been. Young women starting drama look up to people like Connie.

"She has had a remarkable career; she was igniting flames that the generations of the Nthati Moshesh and Bonnie Mbuli's looked up to; a big sister, a guiding star. A young black girl can look up to Connie and say it is possible.

"We are honouring her even though she was born in Welkom; she grew up in Soweto and was a Soweto girl. She told a different story of Soweto. She grew up and was committed to telling a different story of Soweto. I spent 17 weeks with her and looked up to her for advice and generosity. What was amazing about her was that it was like she took a humility tablet every morning; she was so down to earth."

Connie Chiume's son pens tribute to late mom

The late actress' son, Nongelo, dedicated a powerful tribute to her following her passing, speaking on her remarkable legacy and bidding her farewell.

Briefly News published Nongelo's throwback photo with his mom, in which he vowed to uphold and honour her legacy:

"Mama, you’ll always be my love. Thank you and farewell; you’ll forever be missed. An icon and gentle gent that touched many lives in South Africa and abroad, we shall continue your beautiful and powerful legacy."

Thapelo Mokoena pays tribute to Connie Chiume

In more Connie Chiume updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Thapelo Mokoena's tribute to the late actress.

Thapelo spoke on the person Mme Connie was, saying she touched not only his but other people's hearts wherever she went.

