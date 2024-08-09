Thapelo Mokoena recently spoke about Connie Chiume following the actress' unexpected passing

The actor spoke highly of Mme Connie, saying she was a light in everyone's lives and their personal cheerleader

Mzansi is still finding it hard to come to terms with her passing and expressed deep sorrow at Thapelo's message

Thapelo Mokoena penned a touching message to Connie Chiume. Images: mokoenalive, conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena opened up about the legendary Connie Chiume and how the late actress touched his and other people's hearts wherever she went.

Thapelo Mokoena remembers Connie Chiume

In the days following Connie Chiume's tragic death, many South Africans have shared their fondest memories of the actress.

Thapelo Mokoena shared a post on his Instagram page, where he paid tribute to Mme Connie and the person she was to him and the people around her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With a stunning photo of the award-winning actress, Thapelo spoke highly of Connie, from her contributions to the entertainment industry to being one of the "sweetest souls ever":

"Your effortless and endless support was felt all the time; you rooted for everyone. The grace in your eyes and smile lit up spaces."

Thapelo went on to share a quote from Mme Connie, and vowed to live by it in her honour:

"One of my favourite quotes from you was, 'Take your throne and own it!' We will do just that."

Mzansi pays tribute to Connie Chiume

Netizens were moved to tears by Thapelo's message and bid farewell to Mme Connie:

exyndaba remembered:

"She was amazing, the way she would say 'Mababy', may her soul rest in peace."

mtho.bisi3761 wrote:

"Ulala ngekuthula."

motheequeen said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

globetrottingsistars posted:

"RIP, beloved."

sedi_oumah_p was shattered:

"Oh, my baby bathong!"

oknkata responded:

"A huge loss for us all."

Connie Chiume speaks on her first job

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Connie Chiume speaking about her first job before she was an actress.

She also revealed how she lost her job, saying the system did not allow her to return to her previous position.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News