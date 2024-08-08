The passing of veteran actress Connie Chiume this week shocked the entertainment industry

Two of her former colleagues on Gomora shared some heartfelt messages of condolences

Khaya Mthembu and Muzi Mthethwa said Connie was a pleasure to work with, and she treated them as her equal

The cast of Gomora only had nice things to say about the late actress Connie Chiume. The star passed away on Tuesday, 6 August, at the age of 72.

'Gomora' stars remembered actress Connie Chiume. Image: @fresh_madala on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Khanya Mthembu says it was a joy to work with Connie Chiume

According to TshisaLIVE, former Gomora star, Khaya Mthembu said it was joyful to be in the same production as Connie.

"It was a joy to work with a Hollywood veteran, a person who was present in all forms of the culture and the arts. To be respected as an equal when you are obviously not, still baffles me. Also, to see us as her children. She used to tell us that we are her kids, whenever we need something."

Mthembu also lauded her activism work as she always advocated for entertainers to get fair treatment in the industry.

"She was an advocate in the arts. For fair and just treatment. She also made sure our lives were catered and taken care of as actors."

Muzi Mthethwa remembers Connie as an amazing person

Connie's kind nature radiated on and off set. This revelation was made by Muzi Mthethwa, who said Connie always shared words of wisdom with the other cast members.

Mthethwa also mentioned that Connie was the type of person to wish good upon other people.

"Mama was an amazing person who always taught us things like we have never seen that. She used to share stories of her life experiences and she always wished good things for other people. More especially artists."

Ntsiki Mazwai remembers Connie Chiume

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai paid tribute on social media to the late Connie Chiume. She urged the late actress to support South African artists in her afterlife as an ancestor.

Her death sparked numerous responses from people on social media.

