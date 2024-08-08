Veteran musician Thandiswa Mazwai has responded to online users who labelled her as a struggling artist

The star went on her Twitter (X) page and vented out how she felt about those who assumed that she was dry and out

Thandiswa also mentioned that just because she isn't flaunting her money in public means she is struggling

Thandiswa Mazwai addressed rumours of her being a struggling artist.

Source: Instagram

The former Bongo Muffin group member Thandiswa Mazwai finally addressed netizens who claimed she is a struggling artist.

Thandiswa Mazwai denies being a struggling artist

South African veteran singer Thandiswa Mazwai has again made headlines on social media after she had a hilarious encounter with the late Brenda Fassie.

Recently, Ntsiki Mazwai's older sister decided to confront all the online users who claimed she was a struggling artist on her Twitter (X) page.

She wrote:

"Apparently I’m a struggling artist. I think that’s a good narrative because I have never flaunted money in your faces. I don’t believe in doing that when other people are struggling to put food in their mouth.

"Even as kids we were taught never to flaunt what we have. For school trips my mother would pack sweets for the whole class so that the kids with nothing would have something. My music is also not the type that sells any kind of capitalist bs or consumerism.

Mazwai further mentioned that she is also rich in spirit and that she doesn't need to flaunt money so that people can see that she isn't struggling:

"In my spirit I am so rich. Not because I have fans who fill every venue to be in fellowship with us, but because I get to do what I love, I get to have time, I get to do things at my own pace and in my own way."

See the post below:

