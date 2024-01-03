Stoan ushered 2024 in pain after getting badly injured on New Year's Eve

The Bongo Maffin member revealed that he sustained third-degree burns from a gas explosion

Mzansi rallied to comfort Stoan and shower him with well-wishes

Stoan opened up about how he sustained third-degree burns from a terrible gas explosion on NYE. Images: stoanito

Stoan is happy to be alive after getting badly injured on New Year's Eve. The MC/ actor told his online community about the explosion that gave him third-degree burns on his face and arms, saying it could have been much worse.

Stoan opens up about explosion accident

2024 kicked off on an unfortunate note for Stoan after he sustained some pretty serious injuries on New Year's Eve. The outspoken EFF critic became a victim of a gas fire which left him badly burned his nose, lips, and arms.

In an Instagram video, Stoan spoke about his near-death experience while also showing the viewer the degree of his injuries:

"On New Year's Eve, I had a gas fire accident, an explosion. If you look at my nose, my lips, they're burnt, and of course, my whole arm. I have third-degree burns."

"Fire is such a destroyer but a builder as well. The pain was so extreme, but I had to take a moment to send a prayer to God, thanking Him for the pain because it means I'm alive."

"I have many homies, colleagues, and family who can no longer feel pain; we've lost so many people. I'm going into the 49ers, and I'm doing nothing but big things this year. This injury is bringing me down because I have to stay home and heal, but in healing, it's also a time for reflection."

Mzansi shows love to Stoan

Netizens rallied to send well-wishes to Stoan as he recovers from his accident:

South African TV/ radio broadcaster, Azania Mosaka said:

"Glad to see you have your spirits up and glad you are alive. What an unfortunate thing, askies. Life is so fragile, be strong. All the best with the healing journey."

Veteran Mzansi actress, Connie Chiume encouraged Stoan:

"Thank you for your life. May this year and beyond be a huge success!"

lebolucky was relieved:

"I am so glad you are ok."

miss_nolo_ was grateful:

"So sorry about this unfortunate event. We thank Modimo le Badimo for your life."

lethabo_moskyllz posted:

"Askies, speedy recovery to you."

chadmuso commented:

"Sorry to hear about this, buddy. Glad you’re alive to share your experience. Get well soon, I pray for a speedy recovery."

