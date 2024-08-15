Katlego Danke gave an emotional tribute to the late Connie Chiume at her memorial service

The South African actress gave a very moving speech at the service, which took place at the Oasis of Life Family Church

Danke and Chiume shared the stage on Gomora, and she mentioned how dedicated the late star was to her work

The memorial service of the late Connie Chiume was held at the Oasis of Life Family Church on Thursday. The decorated actress passed away on 6 August at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg. She allegedly suffered from a short illness.

Katlego Danke hailed the late Connie Chiume at her memorial service. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Katlego Danke praises Connie Chiume

Actress Katlego Danke did not hold back on the compliments when she spoke about the late star Connie Chiume. Speaking at her memorial service in Daveyton, Danke spoke about her kind and high-spirited nature.

Danke and Chiume were part of the same production in Gomora, and she lauded Connie's dedication to her character, Mam Sonto.

“Every day on set brought valuable lessons and a joy that I had almost forgotten about doing my job. That joy was linked to you, Mama. You took that role and teared it up. You brought your heart and soul to it, pushing the boundaries every day."

Danke says Connie was a mother to people on and off set

The star continued her sweet speech by mentioning Connie's ability to jive with the younger actors when doing TikTok videos. She also spoke about the moments she shared with the older stars, having good conversations over a glass of whiskey.

“The family at home and on set has lost a mother, the country has lost an ambassador, the industry and the world at large have lost a legend, an icon, a superstar. We salute you, Connie Chiume. Rest in peace,” Danke said.

Her full speech was shared on X by @mashesha, watch it below:

Source: Briefly News