The late Connie Chiume's alleged husband has shared a heartfelt message paying tribute to her

The US man, named David Joseph Jr, has hailed the late Black Panther star and said they started dating in the 1980s

Reacting to the video, South Africans were outraged by this, and some were not completely convinced that they were married

Tributes are continuously pouring in for the late actress Connie Chiume. This time, her alleged husband from the United States has expressed his heartache over losing her.

A US man, David Joseph Jr., claimed to be the husband of the late Connie Chiume. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Man claims to be Connie Chiume's husband

The man, David Joseph Jr, spoke highly of the late Black Panther star, alleging their love story started in the 1980s.

Joseph lives in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and he expressed his sadness over her death, saying he gained an angel.

“I did not just lose a wife, I lost a friend and an angel. Connie has many talents, and one of the biggest was preventing me from missing my flight to and from Africa to relocate to the United States.

“Our love story that started in the early 1980s is one for the book, and our bond was always unique but strong. It didn't matter where my wife was in the world; she knew that Joe would be there, and like many of you, I’m broken."

Joseph shares sweet message to Connie

In the video shared by @IOL, Joseph goes on to say that he is comforted by the thought of Connie loving him every day.

“My sweet Connie, I want you to know that I want to be with you today but know that Joe will keep you, your joy and laugh, forever in his heart. Rest on my baby.”

Watch the video here.

SA reacts to news of Connie Chiume's marriage

Mzansi shared their thoughts about David's supposed marriage with Connie, expressing their outrage over this.

@curria_mm exclaimed:

"Just stop!"

@Malihlume333 said:

"Well, this is normal. After a funeral, there is always that person who comes claiming to be a relative or ex. No surprise here."

Katlego Danke pays tribute to Connie Chiume

In a previous report from Briefly News, Katlego Danke gave an emotional tribute to the late Connie Chiume

Speaking at her memorial service yesterday, the South African actress gave a very moving eulogy about Connie Chiume, saying she was dedicated to her work on Gomora as Mam Sonto.

