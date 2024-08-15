Funeral Details for Zanele Mbokazi Have Been Announced, Service to Take Place in Durban ICC
- The late radio host Zanele Mbokazi's funeral service has been announced, and it will take place in Durban
- The memorial service will be held on Thursday at the Durban GNF Youth Ministry, and her colleagues, as well as fans, will attend
- Zanele Mbokazi's funeral service will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre
Radio veteran Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule will be sent to her final resting place this weekend. The Crown Gospel Awards founder passed away this week after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.
When will Zanele Mbokazi be laid to rest?
Celebrated radio host Zanele Mbokazi's funeral details have been announced. Fans, as well as her colleagues and friends, will be able to celebrate her life on Thursday, 15 August, at the Durban GNF Youth Ministry for her memorial service, which will commence at noon.
Then, on Saturday, Zanele Mbokazi's funeral service will be held at the Durban International Convention Centre at 9 AM. Thereafter, she will be buried in Pinetown at the Marianhill.
Mbokazi family appreciates support from SA
In a poster shared by her husband, Bishop Nkambule, they expressed their appreciation to all the people who showed them love during their difficult times.
"The Mbokazi and Nkambule family is appreciating all the love and prayers from people coming from all walks of life since her passing on 12 August."
Netizens heartbroken by Zanele's passing
Commenting on the post shared on Instagram, netizens expressed their heartbreak over the news.
mooi_thandeka said:
"She loved the Lord. She lived for Christ and served for his purpose and to glorify his holy name. She is home with our maker."
ntochndzondzo expressed:
"It is like they will say to me wake up, it was just a bad dream. This cannot be real."
kolobe5888 shared:
"Her name will forever be Masechaba umama we sizwe… thank you for sharing her ntate and thank you God for borrowing us her beautiful life."
hope_nemushiru' asked:
"She is really gone? Like slept forever? 💔 Yah neh, the big tree has fallen."
Shauwn Mkhize mourns Zanele Mbokazi
In a previous report from Briefly News, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize mourned the death of Ukhozi FM presenter Zanele Mbokazi.
The Royal AM FC soccer boss paid tribute to her friend and colleague Zanele on her Instagram page. Shauwn noted her as her friend and sister and said she will be missed.
