The uMkhonto weSizwe Party have sacked many of their members since the party's formation in 2023

10 expelled members of parliament took Jacob Zuma's party to court over the decision to sack them

One expelled member, Thami Khuzwayo, claimed that the group were never informed of the decision

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has shaken up the political landscape since its formation, but it hasn’t been all rosy within the party.

Since its formation in December 2023, Jacob Zuma’s party has sacked members, but 10 of those took the matter to court.

10 members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party who were expelled, have now lost a bid to have their membership reinstated. Image: Gianluigi Guercia.

Source: Getty Images

The group have now lost their bid to be reinstated in the Western Cape High Court.

Former MK Party members take legal action

Thami Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Mpho Motshegoe, Augustin Madala Qwetha, Grace Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Matholeni Masilela, Bongani Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi approached the court, hoping to be reinstated into the party.

They filed an application to prohibit the MK Party from replacing them in the National Assembly, but this has failed.

MK Party defends decision

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela previously expressed disbelief in the group’s decision, saying they fired themselves with their actions.

“We are drawing the line and saying that the people who take us to court must be dealt with and have fired themselves from the organisation,” he said.

Expelled MP says group weren’t notified

Thami Khuzwayo, a spokesperson for the group of 10, previously criticised the party, saying they were never informed of the expulsion.

He added that, as members of parliament, they were protected by the constitution, so everything that was done should have been done procedurally, something they claim didn’t happen in this case.

MK Party named official opposition

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party are now considered to be the official opposition in Parliament.

National Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed the news as the party’s performance in the elections.

Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal received over 14% of the votes in the general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News