Herman Mashaba has expressed interest in working with the EFF and abandoning the DA in Tshwane

ActionSA and the DA are part of a larger coalition that currently controls the Tshwane Municipality

The ANC recently filed a vote of no-confidence in the Tshwane Mayor, the DA's Cilliers Brink

The battle for control of Tshwane is heating up, and South Africans are monitoring the proceedings closely.

Netizens are paying attention to the hotly contested battle for control of the municipality after ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba admitted they could ditch their coalition with the DA in favour of the EFF.

The municipality is governed by a coalition that includes the DA, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, IFP, and African Christian Democratic Party.

Mashaba prefers partnership with EFF

The coalition could now be disbanded as the ActionSA hinted that they could pull out of the deal.

Mashaba recently suggested that the EFF was a better partner for his party than the DA.

“One thing I want you as the media and people of South Africa to know is that ActionSA, including the leader of ActionSA, has completely lost trust in the DA,” he said.

When discussing the possibility of aligning with the EFF and ANC to take control, Mashaba added that he never had an issue working with the Red Berets.

“In the three years I was the mayor of Johannesburg, the EFF never once asked me for any tenders. But I cannot say the same about the DA,” he added.

ANC file motion of no-confidence

The mayor could still be removed without ActionSA’s intervention after the ANC filed a motion of no-confidence in the DA Mayor, Cilliers Brink.

This is the third time the nation’s ruling party has filed a motion against the Mayor.

Mzansi divided over Mashaba’s comments

The ActionSA leader’s comments have caused a stir on social media, with netizens weighing sharing their thoughts.

Some have ripped into Mashaba for his previous comments about the EFF, while others have agreed that Julius Malema’s party was the only hope for the country.

Here’s how South Africa reacted to his comments:

@lekoloanemanam2:

“He is telling the truth. EFF is about service delivery.”

@_officialMoss:

“Politicians…I will not be voting. Next thing Mr Herman Mashaba will be joining that Zuma’s party.”🙆🏽‍♂️

@TheOldCootBiker:

“Even Shivambu thinks the EFF is not the future lol.”😂

@AwaitedOne1:

“EFF is a better partner than the DA anytime. There's no two ways about that.”

@lioneszT:

“Haibo! What is wrong with politicians?”

@wacharmdube:

“I once voted for ActionSA because of Herman Mashaba. I am definitely not voting for them again. Remove me from your bulk SMS. I don’t want to receive anything from Action SA.”

@Malakoaneelvis:

“This is what happens when a party does not stick to its founding principles. ActionSA declared to be opposed to EFF's cardinal pillars, and the ANC. But here we are, Mashaba is exactly where he said he will not be. Tell us that denial is not only a river in Egypt without saying it.”

SA calls Mashaba a sellout

Mashaba is no stranger to online criticism and faced backlash previously for a photo of him.

Briefly News reported that the ActionSA leader was criticised after posing with AfriForum members.

Many took to social media to accuse him of being a sellout after the photo went viral.

