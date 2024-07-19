The ANC in Tshwane plans to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Cilliers Brink, citing his disastrous leadership and failure to spend grant funds adequately

The move, endorsed by higher ANC structures, reflects growing dissatisfaction with Brink’s administration and governance

Social media reactions are mixed, with some joking about the situation and others noting the tension

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

ANC in Tshwane plans to table a motion of no confidence in Mayor Cilliers Brink. Image: @CilliersB.

Source: Facebook

The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane has announced its intention to table a motion of no confidence against Mayor Cilliers Brink.

The ANC claims Brink’s leadership over the past year has been disastrous for the capital city.

See the post on X below:

The metro’s failure to adequately spend grant funds

During a media briefing held in Tshwane on Friday morning, the ANC regional chairperson Eugene Modise outlined the reasons for this move, which stemmed from their recent regional executive committee meeting.

In a report by 702, Modise highlighted that the metro’s failure to spend grant funds adequately is a primary reason for seeking Brink's removal.

“The motion follows a deterioration of the state of governance, including financial management, a litany of misrule and a despondent staff component.

"Since June 2023, we have witnessed the rapid deterioration of governance in political oversight, management, and the city's financial status."

Netizens argued that Brink closed all taps for comrades

The ANC's motion reflects growing dissatisfaction with Brink’s administration and seeks to address what it describes as significant governance and financial management issues in Tshwane.

@DaveThipe jokingly said:

"Cilliers is cleaning up and closing the taps"

@buzabakirihoalso added:

"So early?"

@Finnthehuman80 noted the end of PNU ending soon:

"I thought they would pretend to get along for a bit longer."

@MadiBoity laughed at the decision:

"This is Kgoshi Maepa wanting a mayoral chain. "

Provincial and national ANC structures agree

Modise also mentioned that higher ANC structures have endorsed the decision.

“They have requested us to vote out the mayor a long time ago because of his arrogance and his treatment of black business people."

The ANC's motion reflects growing dissatisfaction with Brink’s administration and seeks to address what it describes as significant governance and financial management issues in Tshwane.

SA slams Tshwane ANC for “being fooled” by Murunwa Makwarela’s fake court order: “They're acting dumb”

Briefly News reported that the ANC in Tshwane has broken its silence about the drama surrounding former mayor Murunwa Makwarela's fraud saga.

The party said they had no idea the insolvency rehabilitation court order Makwarela submitted was a fake because it is not an expert in verifying documents.

South Africans slammed the ANC for failing to notice the document was fake and trying to avoid accountability for its part in the saga.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News