The African National Congress in Tshwane has broken its silence about the drama surrounding former mayor Murunwa Makwarela's fraud saga

The party said they had no idea the insolvency rehabilitation court order Makwarela submitted was a fake because it is not an expert in verifying documents

South Africans slammed the ANC for failing to notice the document was a fake and trying to wriggle out of taking accountability for its part in the saga

TSHWANE - With the drama surrounding Tshwane's in-again, out-again executive mayor finally settling down, the ANC has broken its silence on the entire ordeal.

The ANC claims it did not realise ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's rehabilitation order was fake

The ruling party claims that it believed ex-Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela's rehabilitation court order was authentic when he showed it to the party.

Speaking on 702, ANC Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said that the party was shocked when it found out the court order was a forgery.

Matjila said:

“Because we are not experts, he showed us a document and we believed him.”

South Africans have slammed the Tshwane chapter of the ruling party for being fooled by a blatantly fake document and trying to absolve itself of accountability by claiming not to be experts.

Murunwa Makwarela tries to pass fake rehabilitation order as real to city council

The drama in the Tshwane city council all started when The Democratic Alliance revealed that Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016, only days after being elected mayor.

Makwarela was subsequently removed from the position because the constitution prohibits an unrehabilitated insolvent from holding a position in public office.

The embattled former politician swore up and down that he was rehabilitated in 2018 and produced a court order he claimed proved his solvency.

On Friday, 10 March, the chief registrar in the office of the chief justice revealed that the court order was indeed a fake. Makwarela tendered his resignation after the revelation, TimesLive reported.

South Africans slam ANC for being fooled by ex-Tshwane mayor's fake rehabilitation order

South Africans criticised the ANC for failing to notice that the court order was fake when the mistakes in the document were so blatant.

Below are some comments:

@GenduToit asked:

"Did they even look at the document? The warning signs are all over that page. Twitter called it out the first time it was posted."

@DimiPooe stated:

"No expertise is required to notice spelling mistakes!"

@vdmcarin slammed:

"Willful negligence typical of the way the @MYANC does things. The sheer arrogance to then deny their responsibilities. Cry the beloved country."

Rashid Gaffoor commented:

"Again the ANC is denying accountability, they knew now they acting dumb."

Lucky Malinga slammed:

"Criminals working together to loot Tshwane."

Mahomed Mather joked:

"When they go to ANC university one of the courses they do is how to be shocked when their comrades get caught."

Bongani Mabaso criticised:

"ANC really is a circus."

City of Tshwane says failure to verify Makwarela’s rehabilitation order highlights gaps in SA’s municipalities

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane has been left red-faced after it unknowingly accepted a fake rehabilitation order from former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

The debacle has placed a stoplight on the deficiencies in the metro's administration, with the city admitting that it did not have the measures in place to verify the authenticity of the disgraced mayor's rehabilitation order.

Makwarela made headlines when he was disqualified as a councillor and subsequently removed a Tshwane mayor on Tuesday, 7 March, after the Democratic Alliance revealed that he was an unrehabilitated insolvent.

