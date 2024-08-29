The 17th annual Crown Gospel Awards are set to go on as planned despite the founder Zanele Mbokazi's death

The awards creative director, Siyanda Mwandla, shut down the rumours that they are postponing the awards

Mwandla said that everything will happen as planned and that nominations for the awards have opened

The 17th annual Crown Gospel Award will continue as planned. Image: @mbokazizanele

The team and creative director of the Crown Gospel Awards, Siyanda Mwandla, has responded to the rumours that they are postponing the ceremony due to the death of its founder, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

17th annual Crown Gospel Awards to go on as planned

Before she met her untimely death, the late Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule was planning for the 17th annual Crown Gospel Awards, which are said to be taking place in Johannesburg.

Rumours have recently circulated that the awards have been postponed. The creative director, Siyanda Mwandla, quickly debunked these claims, mentioning that everything planned for the prestigious awards will continue. He also urged people not to listen to all the gossipers.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he said:

"Everything is going accordingly, we aren't postponing the award ceremony and we urge people not to listen to gossip."

Mwandla further told the publication that the nominations for the awards have been opened and that they are still finalising some matters. They will announce the venue for the awards ceremony later this year and the venue where people can purchase their tickets.

Siyanda said:

"Yes, the 17th Crown Gospel Awards will be hosted this year and nominations are open. We also have nominations from beyond our borders. The show must go on and we are doing that."

