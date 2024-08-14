South African poet Mzwakhe Mbuli alleged that the Crown Gospel Music Awards were initially his idea

The awards ceremony has always been linked to the late Zanele Mbokazi, who passed away this week

Mbuli alleged that the former Ukhozi FM radio host sidelined him when launching the awards, adding that they worked together

Mzwakhe Mbuli is asserting his name into the Crown Gospel Music Awards as the co-founder. The late Zanele Mbokazi passed away at the of 52 on Monday, 12 August 2024, and shortly after her death was announced, Mbuli sent out a statement.

Mzwakhe Mbuli said that the Crown Gospel Awards were his idea and Zanele Mbokazi sidelined him. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Mzwakhe Mbuli issues statement on Crown Gospel Music after Zanele's passing

Popular South African poet Mzwakhe Mbuli reportedly sent out a statement where he alleged that the Crown Gospel Music Awards were his brainchild.

According to ZiMoja, shortly after Zanele Mbokazi's death was announced this week, Mbuli posted a statement via a WhatsApp group declaring the awards were his idea.

A part of the statement reads: "Mzwakhe Mbuli is the founder of the SABC Crown Gospel Awards. He started when Advocate Dali Mpofu and the late Mvuzo Mvebe were at the SABC. Official meetings took place at the SABC Headquarters in Auckland Park. The rest is history, regardless that Mzwakhe Mbuli's name was muted."

Why is Mzwakhe Mbuli mentioning this after Mbokazi's passing?

An insider told the news publication that Mbuli worked with the former Ukhozi FM radio host when creating the awards. They came up with a team of journalists who were going to work as the PR team and help promote them.

However, Mbuli felt excluded from the awards, adding that it was his idea in the first place.

No hard feelings, says Mzwakhe Mbuli

The news of Mbuli's involvement with the awards is apparently not new, as people who worked closely in the matter have always echoed his involvement.

However, when asked about this, Mbuli told the news publication that it is now "water under the bridge."

"The news about the passing away of Zanele Mbokazi shocked us. May God strengthen the bereaved family during this period of grief. I started the awards with journalists initially, but it is all water under the bridge," he was quoted saying.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize mourned Zanele Mbokazi after news of her passing.

The Royal AM FC boss paid tribute to her friend and colleague Zanele on her Instagram page.

