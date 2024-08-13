Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa revealed the inspiration behind the dress she wore at the Basadi In Music Awards

On Instagram, the actress said the dress she wore was initially for the late Connie Chiume

Enhle Mbali then decided to honour the late Black Panther actress by wearing the stunning dress

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa looked stunning in her Essie Apparel dress at the Basadi In Music Awards 2024 awards ceremony. The star recently took to social media to reveal the inspiration behind the dress.

Why Enhle Mbali wore her designer dress

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning actress shared that the stunning dress she wore at the music awards ceremony was initially for the late Connie Chiume. Enhle Mbali revealed that they designed the stunner in March for her lifetime achievement moment, but they did not get the chance to use it.

Enhle admitted that she fell in love with it herself, and when Connie's passing was announced, she decided to wear it in her honour.

"This dress, like many others, has a story; I will keep it short, though. It was completed by the @essie_apparel team for Mama @conniechiume in March. We went for something simpler to save this particular dress for a lifetime achievement award.

Then, I would use it for something else, as I loved this baby. After finding out about Mama resting, I decided to wear it to the @basadiinmusicawards_sa this past weekend as a reminder of Mama's fab. And Oboy, did I look fab? Mama’s #EmpressEnhle: I will miss her stories, but oksalayo, we looked cute."

Fans praise Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Media personality Enhle Mbali received praise online from Mzansi peeps.

hulisaniravele said:

"THIS IS STUNNING! The dress, the story, zwaps."

chefluciamthiyane added:

"I love that it tells a story and you my dear child look gorgeous as always."

mangwanya shared:

"So gorgeous so unique… perfect dedication perfect alignment."

bekepash mentioned"

"Last frame. Beautiful smile. You are beautiful.

Connie Chiume's memorial service takes place

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi gathered to mourn veteran actress Connie Chiume, who died on 6 August at a Johannesburg hospital after an illness.

Chiume's funeral service was scheduled for 13 August at the Oasis Of Life Family Church in Daveyton, as announced on her Instagram page.

