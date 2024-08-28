Papa Penny, the popular South African musician, has officially become a Member of Parliament for the MK Party after leaving the ANC

Social media is buzzing with reactions as videos and pictures of his swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Speaker Thoko Didiza, go viral

Mzansi users are both congratulating him and humorously questioning what he will contribute to parliament

Popular South African musician Papa Penny has been sworn in as a member of parliament for the MK Party. The star is trending on social media after pictures and videos of the swearing ceremony went viral.

Musician Papa Penny has been sworn in as a member of parliament for the MK Party. Image: @MDN_News

Papa Penny is now officially an MK Party member of parliament

Congratulations are in order for musician and reality TV star Papa Penny who has been sworn in as an MK Party member of parliament. The Tsonga musician made headlines when he dumped the ANC for Zuma's party in the just-ended elections.

According to @newslivesa, Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza presided over the swearing-in of new members of parliament, primarily from the MK Party.

The new MPs include Brian Molefe, Lucky Montana, Siyabonga Gama, Mzwanele Manyi, and Gezane Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny.

See the video below:

Mzansi congratulates Papa Penny

Social media has been buzzing since videos and pictures of Papa Penny's swearing went viral on various platforms.

@bonginkosicleme said:

"Umkhonto Wesizwe appointed Brian Molefe and Papa Penny ahheeee as MPs ⚫🟢✊🏽 thank you baba Jacob Zuma."

@krugersville added:

"What is Papa Penny going to even contribute to us besides his hairstyle."

@bhutEskay wrote:

"Manje you asked papa penny to take the picture so that the caption doesn’t…. Ay futh never mind."

@dTumza said:

"Papa Penny Ahee also being sworn in as a MP for the MK. That party ke stokvel ka nnete."

@danieta_m commented:

"Papa Penny is glowing! Please ask him to share his skincare routine, thanks!"

