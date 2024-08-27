The Inkatha Freedom Party's founder and former president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away one year ago on this day

Buthelezi led the IFP for decades and also served as the Zulu Kingdom's prime minister before dying in 2023

Members and supporters remembered him and wished him a heavenly birthday on the IFP's social media page

Mangosuthu Buthelezi died one year ago. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Inkatha Freedom Party paid tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away in 2023.

IFP remembers Buthelezi

The party posted on its Facebook page, Inkatha Freedom Party, on the day he passed away one year later. Buthelezi died in 2023 after serving as the leader of the party since its conception during the apartheid era.

"Today on 27 August 2024, we mark the birthday of our late founder, His Royal Highness Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. We honour our visionary leader on his birthday. His enduring lecagy continues to inspire and guide us," the caption read.

Buthelezi was replaced by Velenkosini Hlabisa, who was appointed Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Netizens join party in wishing Buthelezi

South Africans commented on the post and wished him a heavenly birthday.

Mvelo Dokotela Mbuyazi said:

"Happy birthday, Shenge."

Bhut Simphiwe Deejays Ngcobo said:

"I will always wonder what his views regarding the GNU would be."

Nurse Mthembu said:

"Your spirit always lives in our heart."

Sinethemba Mpontshane said:

"Sokwalisa. Conveying my heartfelt heavenly birthday to His Excellency!"

Phumzile Qhinga said:

"In good times and bad times you walked your journey with truthfulness and honour. You fulfilled your calling."

Ukwazi Ndawo said:

"A man of integrity. A heavenly warm birthday to his excellency."

Jacob Zuma commends Buthelezi's peacekeeping efforts

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma commended Buthelezi for mediating for peace in the early 1990s.

He noted that Buthelezi played a role in ending political violence in the 1980s and early 1990s. South Africans, however, were not on the same page as Zuma.

