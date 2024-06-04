The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is prepared for coalition talks with any party, emphasising mutual respect and equal partnerships, including discussions with the ANC

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa highlights their strategic kingmaker position, crucial for tipping the balance of power in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally

Despite the ANC failing to secure a 50% majority, coalition-building is essential and the IFP remains open-minded about potential alliances

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party is ready for coalition talks with any willing party. Images: ydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) stands at a pivotal juncture, wielding significant influence as a kingmaker both in KwaZulu-Natal and nationally.

The party's president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has reiterated the IFP's commitment to entering coalition discussions with an open mind, leaving no potential partner out of consideration — including the ANC.

Coalition talks begin

Speaking to EWN, Hlabisa underscored the importance of mutual respect in coalition agreements, stressing that partnerships should be forged "as equals" without any party adopting a "big brother" stance.

This perspective reflects the IFP's strategic position in the political arena, where its support can tip the balance of power in critical regions.

"The results, as they have been officially presented by the IEC and the IFP, will engage with various political parties to form a coalition government which exists because the people of South Africa have spoken loud and clear that no one political party will dictate the future of our country.

"But the political parties in South Africa must find each other, find a common ground and rebuild South Africa. We are approaching the coalition discussion with an open mind.

"I will put it on record. The IFP has been part of the multi-party charter. We met yesterday and acknowledged that we achieved goal number one: pushing the ruling party below 50%."

Hlabisa's remarks follow the so-called "moonshot pact," an effort by opposition parties to reduce the ANC's dominance.

See the video below:

ANC fails to gain 50% majority

While this initiative succeeded in bringing the ANC below the critical 50% threshold, it fell short of securing a majority sufficient to form a government.

This outcome highlights the fragmented nature of South African politics and the crucial role that coalition-building will play in forming future governments, as no party received an overall majority.

The IFP's kingmaker status is particularly pronounced in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party has deep historical roots and significant voter support.

Nationally, the IFP's role is equally vital, as the fragmentation of votes among multiple parties necessitates the formation of alliances to achieve a stable governing majority.

IFP rejects Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for a truce

Briefly News previously reported that the IFP has turned down President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for a truce between the IFP and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

This was after tensions between the two parties escalated when the ANC's chairperson, Siboniso Duma, took the mic from the Zulu prime minister, Thuasizwe Buthelezi, an IFP member.

The IFP spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, spoke to Briefly News about the incident. The IFP also accused the ANC of planning to disrupt IFP campaign activities for the upcoming general elections.

Source: Briefly News