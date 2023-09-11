Former President Jacob Zuma paid tribute to the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his recent passing

Zuma acknowledged his contributions to the Zulu monarchy and his role in ending political violence during the 1980s and 1990s

South Africans have mixed reactions about Buthelezi's legacy, with some still angry about his role in the political violence during apartheid

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma paid tribute to the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi following his passing on Saturday, 9 September.

Former President Jacob Zuma shared a touching tribute to the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Images: Thuli Dlamini & Foto24/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma issued a statement sending condolences to the Buthelezi family and had a few nice words to say about the Inkhatha Freedom Fighters (IFP) founder.

Jacob Zuma acknowledges Buthelezi's contributions to Zulu monarchy

According to IOL, Zuma praised Buthelezi for his peacekeeping efforts and service in the Zulu monarchy.

Buthelezi served as the Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation from 1954 until his death. He was the longest-serving prime minister.

The former president also praised Prince Mangosuthu for helping end the political war between the IFP and the African National Congress-aligned United Democratic Front (UDF) members.

Zuma said history should remember Mangosuthu's role in restoring peace between IFP and ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal.

Prince Buthelezi's legacy called into question

While Zuma believes Buthelezi played a pivotal role in ending the political violence that left over 20 000 people dead, political analysts do not believe his slate is wiped clean.

According to BBC, Buthelezi was seen as a collaborator of the violence and, at times, a puppet of the apartheid regime.

South Africans weigh on Prince Buthelezi's legacy

@iamdjmfundisi said:

"This country owes its existence to this man. He single-handedly fought apartheid and won."

@LekgaleP said:

"Condolences to the prince's family! 95 is a significant life well lived you have joined Madiba, Mugabe, who reached 95 years!"

@ZiphezinhleC said:

"I'm extremely saddened by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing he was a formidable leader, especially for the AmaZulu Nation May His Soul rest in peace ️"

@MrMo41110542 said:

"Let's normalise calling a spade a spade. He's got the blood of Africans on his hands. No amount of good work will overshadow that. We don't forgive people who hate their own kind just because they don't align with your opinion on life."

@TeeTouchza said:

"He is a devil that killed black people. You guys must not try to make black people forget what he did in Boipatong!"

Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Boipatong survivors react to IFP founder’s passing

Briefly News previously reported that survivors of the Boipatong massacre that occurred in June 1992 in the Vaal region of Gauteng have reacted to the passing of former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Some survivors reportedly believe Buthelezi has taken the truth about the brutal Boipatong incident with him to the grave.

According to SABCNews, Zamile Latha, a 55-year-old who lost three of his relatives in the massacre, expressed disappointment that Buthelezi did not reveal the truth to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) regarding his supporters' involvement in the tragedy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News