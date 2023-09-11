Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death has stirred controversy and debate in South Africa

While some prominent politicians offered tributes, journalists like Mondli Makhanya criticised Buthelezi's legacy

The debate surrounding Buthelezi's work took social media by storm, with some people sharing their personal experiences

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's death is marred with controversy and debate and South Africans are not holding back.

IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's legacy is under scrutiny, with many reflecting on his contributions to the violence seen during apartheid. Images: Frennie Shivambu & Sandile Ndlovu

The late Prime Minister of the Zulu nation died on Saturday morning, 9 September, with prominent politicians such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the EFF sending tribute messages.

Journalists reflect on Buthelezi's deadly legacy

Shortly after Buthelezi's death, City Press reporter Mondli Makhanya wrote an opinion piece titled 'Hail the mass murderer', which heavily criticised Buthelezi's legacy.

Makhanya noted that while Buthelezi was being celebrated, his role during the apartheid regime was overlooked. He stated that he was boggled by how a country that is against violent crimes could be celebrating a mass murderer.

Makhanya accused Buthelezi of working alongside the apartheid government and allegedly stoking violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the 1980s and 1990s.

Prominent author and broadcaster Redi Tlhabi also shared her thoughts on Mangosuthu's legacy. She tweeted about Buthelezi's political party, the Inkhatha Freedom Party (IFP), and its reign of terror in Thokoza, Gauteng.

Mzansi weighs in on controversial opinions on Buthelezi

@LethepuMatshaba said:

"Thought I was losing my mind today trying to explain the trauma of the 80s. My personal lived experience, living in Dube between Nancefiejd and Meadowlands hostels. Widows and orphans that no one talks about…"

@Tshangisa_Zulu said:

"One RIP I won’t say."

@Wisdom273 said:

"There is no way I will even feel bad about his death, same with what I did with his friend De Klerk... God took time."

@mpho_wallflower said:

"We bashed him when he was alive for his and IFP’s actions. I’ve heard people in Soweto growing up criticising and bashing their actions. I shall continue to criticise him because there’s no reason to sanitise his image when he has a LOT of blood on his hands."

SA citizens reflect on Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s royal bloodline and legacy

Briefly News previously reported that tributes are pouring in for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi following the announcement of his passing at age 95.

Buthelezi held the longest tenure as AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, serving three consecutive Zulu kings, including King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.

He played a pivotal role in facilitating King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's rise to the throne. Born to Chief Mathole Buthelezi and Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu, his lineage is deeply intertwined in Zulu royalty, reported SABCNews.

