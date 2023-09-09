Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has died at the age of 94

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness over Buthelezi's passing, hailing him as an exceptional leader

Buthelezi's passing moved South Africans and they took to social media to post their heartfelt tributes

Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, the founder and president emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, has passed away at the age of 94.

He died early on a Saturday morning following an extended period of hospitalisation.

Ramaphosa mourns the loss of Buthelezi

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Buthelezi's passing and conveyed his sorrow over his hospitalisation and subsequent death. He described Buthelezi as an exceptional leader who had played a significant role in South Africa's modern history.

"Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation."

Mzansi bids farewell to Mangosuthu Buthelezi

@SthembiD said:

"Someone on TL predicted this. Please come forward. May he rest peacefully."

@Mahlatse_mogale mentioned:

"Rest in Peace Shenge."

@Lakz_Gaobotse posted:

"Time to rest now Sir.✌"

@GarthPo13111747 commented:

"Unfortunately, South Africa lost one of the good guys. May his soul rest in peace."

@mpiyakhe8 added:

"History is always contested and is seldom clean as a whistle; however, at this time Shenge will stand out as a giant who shaped the trajectory of this country. Post 1994, he was the most sober politician on matters affecting our Republic. Hamba Kahle Sokwalisa."

