The ANC has confirmed the death of former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Petterson

Joemat-Pettersson reportedly passed away in Cape Town on Monday, 5 June, at the age of 59

The late Member of Parliament was embroiled in an extortion scandal involving suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane before her death

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress has announced the untimely death of former Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who was 59 years old.

ANC is shocked by the untimely death of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Images: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Joemat-Pettersson died on Monday, 5 June, in Cape Town. The circumstances around her death are currently unclear.

ANC members send their condolences to Tina Joemat-Pettersson's family

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the former minister's family, especially her sons, Austin and Terrance.

Ramaphosa, through the Office of the Presidency, also sent out heartfelt condolences to Joemat-Pettersson's colleagues. The president added that the ANC has lost a dedicated leader.

Speaking to SABC News, ANC Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane stated that Joemat-Pettersson's death was shocking and unexpected.

"This is something that is shocking, very unexpected. Comrade Tina is the child of the ANC. We have grown up together in the movement," said Mokonyane.

Mokonyane added that ANC officials have been reflecting on Joematt-Petterson's death and are quite shocked.

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Petersson embroiled in extortion allegations before her passing

Joemat-Pettersson was fingered in an extortion plot before her passing by the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane's husband.

According to IOL, Mkhwebane's husband submitted text messages between him and Joemat-Pettersson, which indicated that the late former minister and two other ANC MPs tried to extort money to make Mkhwebane's impeachment trial go away.

It is alleged that Joemat-Pettersson, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina and Section 194 Inquiry Chairperson Richard Dyantyi demanded R600 000 from Mandla Skosona to manipulate the impeachment proceedings.

Skosona reportedly went to the police and opened a case against the trio three weeks ago. The case was handed over to the Hawks last Friday after Skosana met with Hawks investigators in Germiston, Ekhurhuleni.

Majodina and Dyantyi distanced themselves from the allegations.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she facing the consequences of investigating powerful people like Ramaphosa

Briefly News previously reported Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is convinced that her suspension was linked to her investigations of influential individuals, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane made this statement while testifying at Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday, 28 March.

The PP testified that sending Ramaphosa 31 questions regarding the theft of his US dollars led to her suspension coming into effect a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on her pending case, reports SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly News