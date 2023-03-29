Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes she was suspended because she investigated the likes of President Cyril Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane stated at her impeachment inquiry that she is in her current position because she dared to hold the president accountable

Many South Africans are siding with the PP and believe she's under pressure because she investigated people in top positions

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is convinced that her suspension was linked to her investigations of powerful individuals, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she was suspended because she asked questions about the Phala Phala farm theft. Images: ER Lombard & Leon Neal

Mkhwebane made this statement while testifying at a Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday, 28 March.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane links her suspension to Phala Phala questions

The PP testified that sending Ramaphosa 31 questions regarding the theft of his US dollars led to her suspension coming into effect a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on her pending case, reports SowetanLIVE.

Last March, Ramaphosa wrote a letter to Mkhwebane, asking her to give reasons why he should not suspend her. The PP then approached the High Court to prevent the president from carrying out the suspension.

“I am sitting here as part of the charges in this hearing because of what I had investigated. I am facing the consequences," said Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane highlighted that her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, faced similar challenges in investigating influential people, but she was never subjected to an impeachment trial.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her probe into Bosasa donations led to her impeachment trial

Mkhwebane told the committee that her fitness to hold office is being questioned because she dared to investigate Ramaphosa's CR17 election campaign and the funds he received from Bosasa, reports EWN.

"If you investigate the president, and you hold the president to account, definitely then you will face such... well, that’s why I’m sitting here. Those are the main causes of me sitting here and now being on suspension because of Phala Phala and the 31 questions," said Mkhwebane.

She also defended herself against a court ruling that stated she violated the Executive Members' Ethics Act when she investigated the CR17 campaign.

South Africans say Busisiwe Mkhwebane is being victimised

@Dukes_Mokoena said:

"She targeted the very powerful, and they felt it. Hence the attack on her. Cyril and friends are gunning for her."

@SenatlaHowardX said:

"Only she has the power to mention the mafia's name @CyrilRamaphosa and his shady doings, and she does it regardless of how anyone else feels. Now that's a Public Protector. Yasssss queen @AdvBMkhwebane!"

@lazarus921 said:

"They have already gained a lot, imagine where Phala Phala will be if she was still in charge..."

@VladimirKotovSA said:

"They gave her a free platform that no one would have, and now she is showing them flames by sharing nothing but the truth that our courts look away from."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane subjected to another legal blow

Briefly News previously reported that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had another report set aside by the North Gauteng High Court.

The court found the report regarding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) unlawful and invalid. Earlier this year, the report found that SARS irregularly hired Budge, Barone and Dominick to provide IT services.

According to EWN, all the findings listed in April were set aside by Judge Selby Nyathi. The ruling cleared the former SARS CEO of any wrongdoing.

