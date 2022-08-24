Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's alleged strange behaviour at the workplace left Mzansi angered

The Section 194 committee heard claims that the PP required her staff to bow down to her and refer to her as madam

A former staff member claims she considered Mkhwebane's style of leadership as inflexible and irrational

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - More claims about suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's outlandish authoritarian leadership style have emerged. The Section 194 committee heard explosive allegations regarding Mkhwebane's unusual behaviour on Monday, 22 August.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane's strange work place demands left Mzansi angered. Image: Moeletsi Mabe/Flickr & Getty image

Source: UGC

Former Public Protector Chief Operating Officer Basani Baloyi claims that staff were required to bow down to her when she entered an office and address her as madam. Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office is being tried.

Baloyi said she found the PP's conduct an anomaly and characterised her leadership as inflexible and irrational. She also claimed that Mkhwebane failed to or refused to treat her staff with dignity and respect, TimesLIVE reported.

Baloyi claimed that the PP had unrealistic expectations for her staff and lacked trust for senior members. During the inquiry, messages between Mkhwebane and Baloyi were also shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the messages, PP asked the COO not to trust an executive who reported to her. However, Baloyi said that based on her own experience, she had no reason not to trust the employee.

According to News24, Mkhwebane also put "relentless" pressure on Baloyi to take disciplinary actions against staff members. However, the COO would often refuse to do so as the staff had reasonable explanations not to complete certain tasks.

South Africans react to Mkhwebane's alleged behaviour:

@mokone_eddie said:

"Mkhwebane is not well up there... Between those ears. The string misses the paraffin by a mile."

@Polly23072250 commented:

"All rise... Madam Mkhwebane is in the house. Ya ne people who like to be worshiped."

@BhekuyiseNgcobo added:

"Bow to corruption was Mkhwebane's intention."

Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment: PP allegedly fired "disrespectful employee" for using her first name

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Section 194 Committee heard how suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane allegedly fired an employee who called her by her first name. The employee was the public protector's former spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana.

On Wednesday, 17 August, the acting head of corporate services at the public protector's office, Gumbi Tyelela gave testimony related to the termination of Mosana's job.

Tyelela said that Mkhwebane felt disrespected and no longer wanted to work with Mosana as she called her 'Busisiwe', according to TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News